Former Dublin Superintendent Todd Hoadley to lead Tolles Career & Technical Center

Former Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley said he thought he would conclude his career in public education at the district in which he had served as superintendent since 2013, but he instead will become superintendent of the Tolles Career & Technical Center, effective Aug. 1.

“I look at this as the final stage of my career,” said Hoadley, 55, who, after stepping down as Dublin superintendent in March, accepted the newly created position of director of strategic initiatives for the district, a post that he described as “a consultant."

In a way, he still will be serving Dublin at Tolles.

Tolles, which is on U.S. Route 42 in Plain City in Madison County, services seven public school districts: Dublin, Hilliard, Fairbanks, London, Jonathan Alder, Madison-Plains and West Jefferson.

About 650 students from across the seven districts attend classes at the technical center’s Plain City campus, but “a much larger number” are enrolled in satellite programs, Hoadley said.

The Tolles school board approved a three-year contract for Hoadley to succeed Emmy Beeson.

Beeson, whom Hoadley said accepted a job in the nonprofit sector, did not respond to inquiries about her job transition.

Hoadley’s decision to resign as Dublin’s superintendent involved COVID-19-related stressors, school board President Chris Valentine explained at the time.

In a statement Hoadley read March 8, he said although he enjoyed being a superintendent for 23 years, "it has become clear that the divisions in society have found their way into school governance in bigger and bolder ways."

If not for Beeson looking elsewhere at the same time, Hoadley said, he would have stayed the course and kept the new position created for him after he announced March 8 that he was stepping down as Dublin superintendent.

“It is ironic that as I stepped down, I had no awareness that (Beeson) was thinking of other opportunities,” Hoadley said.

Hoadley said in April, a friend called him to tell him about Beeson’s impending departure.

After much “soul-searching,” Hoadley said, he applied for the job at Tolles.

“It is a different type of work," he said. "The more I researched it, the more I got energized about it."

Hoadley said although he has no direct experience concerning educational programming and curriculum for adults, he is excited that it is a component in the structure of the educational center.

Also, because Dublin is one of the seven districts served by Tolles, Hoadley said, he is familiar with its mission and it aligns with his own.

That mission includes changing the antiquated notion that a four-year college or university is the only route to a successful career, he said.

“It’s not the only path to success,” said Hoadley, adding there are many trades and professions, which are in-demand and well-compensated and for which a traditional bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university isn’t required.

The education and training for such trade skills is the bulwark of the curriculum at Tolles, he said.

“Changing the trajectory of people’s lives (through education) has always been my mission and my passion,” Hoadley said.

At the time he resigned from Dublin, it was agreed that Hoadley would conclude his current contract that expires July 31. Hoadley's contract includes an annual salary of $187,695, with benefits for annuity, longevity, car allowance, retirement and Medicare worth $82,575 and health insurance worth $21,173, according to Doug Baker, the spokesman for Dublin City Schools.

Hoadley's three-year contract as Tolles superintendent was approved by the school board in a 7-0 decision at a special meeting June 9.

It provides an annual salary of $130,000 beginning Aug. 1, and should Hoadley decline insurance, he would receive monthly annuity contributions of $2,000 for each month that he does not participate, according to Cindy Alderman, a spokeswoman for Tolles.

Doug Maggied, president of the Tolles school board and a Hilliard school board until 2015, did not immediately return calls for comment concerning Hoadley’s hiring and the full terms of Hoadley’s contract.

Dominoes fall

Hoadley's decision to step down as Dublin superintendent led to several other local personnel moves.

On April 5, Dublin school board members named Hilliard City Schools Superintendent John Marschhausen as the new superintendent of Dublin Schools.

Marschhausen resigned as Hilliard superintendent April 30 and became interim superintendent of Dublin, effective May 1. He will drop the interim title Aug. 1.

That move, in turn, led to Dublin's interim superintendent, Wade Lucas, to be named interim superintendent in Hilliard, effective May 1.

On May 17, the Hilliard school board named David Stewart, the deputy superintendent of the South-Western City School District and a former principal at Hilliard's Bradley and Davidson high schools, as the district's next superintendent.

Stewart will become Hilliard superintendent July 1 on a one-month contract. His five-year contract approved by the board will begin Aug. 1 and includes an annual salary of $196,000, according to Stacie Raterman, director of communications for Hilliard City Schools.

According to a contract between Lucas and Hilliard, Lucas is offered employment from May 3 to July 31, for an estimated 61 days of service, at an estimated daily of rate of $1,100. With benefits and other expenses included, the estimated daily expense is $1,534, according to the contract.

Lucas’ day-to-day employment will end June 30, but, he will work in the district three additional days spread out in the month of July to ensure a smooth transition to Stewart, Raterman said.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Marshhausen said he looked forward to working with Hoadley at Tolles.

"I'm excited to work with Todd in his new capacity with Tolles (and) shifting some responsibilities in Dublin schools as I build a new team," Marschhausen said.

Hoadley's duties as director of strategic initiatives "will be absorbed by other administrators once he resigns from it," Baker said June 15.

Although Hoadley's contract as superintendent remains in force until its expiration July 31, Hoadley already had undertaken the duties of director of strategic initiatives, Baker said.

Taking over for Hoadley are Mike Ulring, the former Dublin Coffman High School principal in the new position of director of principal leadership, and Tom McDonnell, director of student operations, which "add capacity to both operations and academics," Baker said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo