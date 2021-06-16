Live music resuming in Dublin's Bridge Park

The sound of jazz music rising above the din of a steady stream of customers enjoying brunch on an early Saturday afternoon in Dublin’s Bridge Park was one indication business as usual at some local restaurants might be returning to normal.

Several venues in Bridge Park have been resuming live music as the city emerges from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that scuttled virtually every kind of social activity nationwide last year.

“I feel like I’m on vacation,” said René Delane of Westerville, who with her husband, Rob, was enjoying brunch and the sounds of the Bobby Floyd Trio on June 12 at Hen Quarter, 6628 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.

The couple enjoyed the farmers market on the streets of Bridge Park before having brunch at Hen Quarter, a restaurant that Delane said she chose for its Southern-style fare after learning about it on social media.

“It made for a perfect day,” she said.

Also enjoying the day and there specifically to see the Bobby Floyd Trio were Ben King, who resides in Columbus’ Brewery District, and Cathy Quinn.

“We came to see (The Bobby Floyd Trio)," King said. "We’ve seen him play quite a few time, including at Natalie’s (Grandview).

“I enjoying watching him play (and) how his hands move all around."

King said he missed live music during the pandemic, a sentiment Floyd shared between sets at Hen Quarter.

Floyd, 66, of Pickerington has shared the stage with the late Ray Charles and also performed with the Count Basie Orchestra before forming his own trio which plays regularly at Hen Quarter and Natalie’s Grandview, among other venues.

Floyd said he livestreamed performances last year during the pandemic but nothing duplicates the synergy of live performances.

“We missed our audiences just as much as they missed us," Floyd said. "(We) missed playing for people, we are used to having that interaction (and) response from crowds."

Daniel Fox, booking coordinator for Hen Quarter, is responsible for booking the Bobby Floyd trio and other live music for the restaurant.

“We focus on getting local musicians,” said Fox, also a performer who the restaurant recruited to find local bands and musicians to play for customers.

A rotating, regular line-up of live jazz music is featured from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, for brunch, and a variety of other musicians play from 6 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday night at Hen Quarter, Fox said.

Fado Pub and Kitchen at 6652 Riverside Drive and nearly adjacent to Hen Quarter, began weekly live music in mid-May, said owner Ian Montgomery.

Before the pandemic, the restaurant had live music only on St. Patrick’s Day and otherwise utilized DJs to play recorded music, Montgomery said.

“I know some musicians, and I think the pandemic hurt them more than most people,” Montgomery said.

As restaurants reopened and were allowed to recover capacity, Montgomery said, he thought his customers would enjoy live music more often.

Fado Pub and Kitchen features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday.

“The feedback (from customers) has been good,” some of whom who have stumbled upon the live music while walking around during the Bridge Park’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area events, Montgomery said.

New to Bridge Park and Historic Dublin this year, the DORA allows people to consume alcohol in public rights of way during designated times, which presently is from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, within the proscribed boundaries of the DORA.

Meanwhile, live music has not resumed at the Market Bar, 6750 Longshore St. inside the North Market Bridge Park.

Live music, including a saxophonist, was offered when the Market Bar opened in late 2020, even during the pandemic, but it soon transitioned to a DJ who plays from 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday on the patio, said Olivia Jones, the head bartender at Market Bar.

“(But) we plan to bring live music back soon,” Jones said.

