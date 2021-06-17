Football: Former Dublin Coffman coaches Mark Crabtree, Curtis Crager join DeSales staff

Former Dublin Coffman football coach Mark Crabtree is returning to his alma mater as an assistant.

Crabtree, who resigned Jan. 14 after 20 seasons at Coffman, has joined the DeSales staff under coach under Ryan Wiggins.

Curtis Crager, who was the defensive coordinator under Crabtree at Coffman since 2011, also has joined the Stallions’ staff.

“I love coach Crabtree,” said Wiggins, a 1997 DeSales graduate. “He was one of my coaches years ago at DeSales. I’ve always looked up to him and picked his brain. Now that he’s around with his son (Dane) as a freshman, I want to utilize his knowledge and experience as much as I can. I’d be a fool not to. He’s been very supportive of me as a head coach for the last 15 years.”

Dane Crabtree, who will be a freshman, has enrolled at DeSales and will play football, according to Wiggins.

“Coach Crager is another guy who I have bounced things off and talked with over the years, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for,” Wiggins said. “He’s in the hunt for a ton of head coaching jobs and probably will (get one) sooner than later, but I would love to have his expertise and knowledge as long as we can have it. I respect what he has done as a coach, as a coordinator and he’s a great person.”

Wiggins said the roles for Crabtree and Crager have not been determined.

Crabtree, a 1982 graduate and a former assistant at DeSales, was 179-55 overall at Coffman. His teams won seven league titles and reached the playoffs 18 times.

