Girls lacrosse: Michael Murphy resigns as Dublin Coffman coach after guiding Shamrocks to state title

Less than two weeks after guiding the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team to its first state title, Michael Murphy announced his resignation as coach June 14.

The Shamrocks defeated New Albany 13-12 in the Division I state title game June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan, avenging a 15-4 loss to the Eagles on May 6.

“I made the decision in mid-April, so that’s why this run at the state title was even more than what I could have asked for from this team,” said Murphy, who cited family commitments for the decision. “They came together and kept believing. It’s amazing to go out this way.”

The Shamrocks reached state for the first time by beating five-time defending champion Upper Arlington 11-9 in a regional final May 28. The Golden Bears had won the regular-season meeting 20-8.

Murphy went 123-59-1 in 10 seasons, including 18-5 this season. He said his wife, Joanie, was the only person told of his April decision.

He told daughters Kelly and Megan before the team's regional semifinal May 24 against Dublin Jerome.

Murphy made the official announcement on the same day the board of education recognized the program for winning the state title.

“There was obviously disappointment, but I view it as a good disappointment because that team is set up to have success going forward,” Murphy said of his players’ reaction to his decision. “There’s a lot of freshmen coming in as well as eighth graders and seventh graders, so the team should be able to excel for the next several years, which is fantastic.”

Murphy has been involved with lacrosse in Dublin for nearly 20 years, including coaching with Dublin Youth Athletics.

“I coached up through the youth organization and tried to establish the girls lacrosse program (at Coffman),” Murphy said. “I always said that I wanted to leave the program in excellent shape. One of my goals was to have the program excel and continue to have success. Winning the state title is more than I could have asked for.”

