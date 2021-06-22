Boys Soccer: Noah Davidson leaves alma mater to guide Dublin Coffman Shamrocks

Noah Davidson is looking forward to the challenge of guiding the Dublin Coffman boys soccer program.

Pending school board approval, Davidson will replace Terry Smith, who stepped down after one season.

“I’d like to bring a little bit of the culture that I’m used to having, mixed with their tradition of excellence,” Davidson said. “When we work together, a lot of good things are going to come out of it.”

Davidson, 35, guided Westerville North the past two seasons, going 16-10-9 overall and 3-6-3 in OCC play. He is a 2004 graduate of North and was a midfielder on the Warriors’ 2003 Division I state championship team.

“It was a tough decision (to leave North), but with an opportunity to coach at an elite school in the central Ohio area, which is super competitive, I just couldn’t pass it up,” he said.

Davidson also played midfielder for four seasons at the University of Cincinnati before graduating in 2008.

He met with his new players and their parents June 21. The Shamrocks finished 7-5-4 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Central Division last fall.

“The meeting went really well,” Davidson said. “I could see a lot of excitement in the guys’ faces to get after it. It’s a little bit late to get a start, but they were very eager to get out on the field. ... We’ll get out there and start learning everybody’s names and positions and start evaluating for teams.”

Before coaching at North, Davidson was an assistant at New Albany the previous four seasons.

“We are excited to add coach Davidson to the Coffman family,” athletics director Duane Sheldon said. “His experience, enthusiasm and passion are a good fit for ’Rocks soccer.”

