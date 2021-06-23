Kathy Jackson chosen as grand marshal for Dublin's Fourth of July parade

Kathy Jackson is used to being recognized when her GMC Denali rolls up to volunteer sites.

Now she might need to become accustomed to being recognized for another reason.

The 56-year-old Dublin resident has been selected as grand marshal of the city's Fourth of July parade, which will wind through the heart of historic downtown Dublin on July 3.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. July 3 at Metro Place North on Frantz Road, south of state Route 161, travel east on Route 161 to High Street and south on South High Street. It will conclude just south of John Wright Lane.

Meanwhile, Dublin's evening celebration for Independence Day will begin at 4 p.m. when the gates open at Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Road. For more information, go to dublinohiousa.gov/events.

Jackson said she was both surprised and modest upon learning she had been selected to lead the parade.

“I always thought of the grand marshal of a parade as something grandiose,” Jackson said.b“I feel like I’m just one of a thousand people who go out and try and do something good every day."

But other people thought different.

“Kathy Jackson is the consummate servant leader,” wrote the Rev. Steve Norden, who was among those who nominated Jackson for grand marshal.

“(Jackson) brings basic human kindness to everyone,” wrote Kathy Harter, who also nominated Jackson.

A 33-year-resident of Dublin, Jackson was selected by a committee comprised of past grand marshals, a tradition dating back to 1984.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel and Mayor Chris Amorose-Groomes also participate in the selection process with the past grand marshals, said Alison LeRoy, director of community events for Dublin.

The grand marshal honor is bestowed upon an individual or couple who live or work in the city and have “made a positive impact” and “provided public services” in a volunteer capacity, LeRoy said.

Jackson has helped countless people during the past decades of her public service, beginning as a PTO leader for Dublin City Schools and extending to organizations like the Reeb Avenue Center in south Columbus, which offers job training, child care and includes a fresh produce market and cafe.

“Everywhere I go, people recognize my car,” said Jackson, who goes to open shelters and food pantries across central Ohio – occasionally as far as Delaware and Lancaster – six days a week, delivering a sundry of food, clothes and hygienic products.

Jackson's Denali truck is "packed front to back" upon arrival, she said.

In many instances, she is approached by clients of the shelter as she rolls up and asked what she has that day or if a particular "special request" item has arrived.

The items she delivers come from a variety of sources, including her own family members who contribute money and materials toward her mission to serve others in need.

For example, Jackson does "food rescues" from Kroger, taking perishable food to shelters for immediate use while also accepting donations from neighbors and even strangers who reach out to her though social media.

In many instances, she shuttles things between centers and shelters.

"I took new swimsuits (to one place), and they had extra sleeping bags, so I took those to the next place I was going," Jackson said.

Her dedication to public service is steeped in personal experience.

Jackson was a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when her 2-year-old brother, Chris, died of pediatric cancer at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The support her family received planted the seeds of her future public service and that of her family, which includes her husband of 33 years, Steve, and their four adult daughters: Megan, Kayla, Anna and Molly.

“I saw the impact of what (volunteers) can do,” Jackson said.

As a child, Megan once gave her lunch to another student at school who did have one.

“So I began packing extra lunches,” said Jackson, adding that it also was a lesson that those who need help are everywhere in society.

The organizations that Jackson volunteers with include the Dublin Food Pantry, Holy Family Soup Kitchen and Food Patnry, St. Stephen's Community House, the Open Shelter, South Side Early Learning, Help My Neighbors Food Pantry, the YMCA of Central Ohio, the YWCA Columbus and the Moms2B program.

At the Dublin Food Pantry, Jackson began managing and expanded the I Support the Girls program that provides female hygiene products at the pantry, and at the Reeb Avenue Center, she founded the Closet of Hope, a clothing store that provides maternity clothes for women or suits and skirts for job-seekers.

Within the Reeb Avenue Center is South Side Early Learning where Jackson said she finds some of her most rewarding work, lending her skills as a speech pathologist to children.

It’s all possible with the help of those who support her own efforts, including her family and many others in the community, Jackson said.

“Nobody does it all on their own,” she said.

