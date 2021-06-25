Cameron Mitchell asked for 'dynamic' Bridge Park restaurant

A yet-to-be-branded Cameron Mitchell Restaurants patio-style eatery has been proposed at the southeast corner of Bridge Park Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The project on the ground floor of a building at 4595 Bridge Park Ave. would need approval from the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission.

But during an informal hearing for the proposed restaurant at the commission’s June 17 meeting, commission members encouraged the restaurateur to return with revised plans.

They indicated a desire for a restaurant at the site but called on Cameron Mitchell to bring something more “dynamic” before they would approve an encroachment on the setbacks from Riverside Drive necessary for a patio-style restaurant to open.

“I’m excited to see this restaurant, (but) I’m uncomfortable with the (proposal for a) building addition,” commission member Jane Fox said. “(But if) the proposal is something different, dynamic and unique, then I will support the 10-foot encroachment."

Fox described the appearance of the proposal as “generic.”

“(This) is a restaurant with just storefront windows," she said. "It can’t just look like any other restaurant in town."

Fox said the intersection of Bridge Park Avenue and Riverside Drive requires something “prestigious.”

Commission member Lance Schneier said he concurred with Fox, and commission member Mark Supelak described the proposal as “lackluster.”

Schneier asked whether the city staff supported the proposal.

“Staff is supportive of this project proceeding in some capacity," said Nichole Martin, senior planner for Dublin. "There are opportunities to continue tweaking this design as it progresses, (and) we defer to the commission for approval of the details."

The restaurant would occupy 6,231 square feet, including a proposed 625-square-foot addition and a 403-square-foot covered patio on the ground floor of the building at 4595 Bridge Park Ave.

The space has no current occupants, and it is adjacent to Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, said Matt Starr, vice president of commercial real estate for Crawford Hoying, the developer of Bridge Park.

"It's basically filling in the void near the corner, but we took the comments (from the commission) and are reviewing if (an addition) is necessary," Starr said.

Fox said because the proposed restaurant would be prominent on the east side of Riverside Drive at Bridge Park Avenue and visible as people walk across the Dublin Link from Historic Dublin toward Bridge Park, it needs to meet a high standard.

"Just impress us," Fox said.

According to the planning and zoning commission agenda, the proposal is named Baltimore Corner Restaurant, but that name, according to Katie Lundy, a spokeswoman for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, merely is a reference to the building itself.

Cameron Mitchell is planning a “new concept” at the site this winter, and it would be the 21st Cameron Mitchell-owned restaurant in central Ohio, Lundy said.

Wayne Schick, representing Cameron Mitchell Restaurants at the June 17 session, said he was “looking forward” to direction from the commission and “to keep moving forward and open this restaurant.”

After the remarks of the commission, Schick said, he understood the feedback, which included illustrations of patios in Paris, France, to indicate the commission’s desire of a “four seasons” patio that did not entail vinyl drop-down coverings.

“I’m not trying to design this,” Fox said, but the commission is looking for “unique ways” to design an indoor-and-outdoor restaurant.

Rebecca Call, chair of the commission, said the intersection “is held to a different standard” because it is a “platinum plus” location.

“I am confident you can come up with something to meet our expectations,” commission member Warren Fishman said.

Carter Bean, the architect for the project, told commission members the direction was “clear” and that he and Cameron Mitchell Restaurants would take them into consideration.

Because the June 17 session was an informal hearing, no vote was called.

The next meetings of the commission are July 8 and Aug. 5, but the application did not appear on the commission's July 8 agenda sent June 25.

When Cameron Mitchell returns to the commission, it will be as a minor project review rather than an informal review, said Lindsay Weisenauer, the public-affairs officer for Dublin

The planning and zoning commission is the final decision-making body for any right-of-way encroachment for a building or a covered patio.

“Based on (the commission’s) feedback, staff anticipates that the applicant will return with revised designs for a building addition and a covered patio,” Weisenauer said.

