Dublin buys 94 acres adjacent to Darree Fields Park for $8.4 million

The city of Dublin has purchased 93.5 acres adjacent to Darree Fields Park for almost $8.4 million from a private owner.

Dublin City Council on June 28 approved an ordinance finalizing the purchase.

The land is for the future use of the city for economic development, transportation or recreational uses, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

According to a memo to council members from City Manager Dana McDaniel, the city had engaged in discussions with Denise M. Jewett to purchase the property.

The city purchased three parcels, two of which are almost 33 acres each and immediately south of Darree Fields Park and another nearly 28-acre parcel east of Darree Fields Park and north of the other two parcels.

“City Council has discussed the need to have additional acreage in the city’s possession," McDaniel wrote to City Council. "Such purchases of land enable the city to control the ultimate use of the property,

“As the city continues to grow, opportunities to purchase property, such as this, will diminish."

According to the memo, the city paid $85,000 per acre for 65.77 acres south of Darree Fields Park and $100,000 per acre for 27.77 acres east of Darree Fields Park.

According to the ordinance, the parties shall close on the purchase no later than Sept. 1.

