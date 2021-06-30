Dublin Irish Days will celebrate Irish music and culture throughout city Aug. 4-8

Dublin's annual summer celebration of all things Irish will look a little different this year.

The community's Dublin Irish Days will be from Aug. 4-8 in Coffman Park, downtown Dublin and Bridge Park.

The five-day event will replace the traditional three-day Dublin Irish Festival, held on the first weekend of August every year but canceled last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The city plans to resume the Dublin Irish Festival in 2022.

“Dublin Irish Days was decided on (early this year) when there were still (COVID-19) constraints to consider,” said Shirley Blaine, a public-information officer for Dublin.

Many months of advance planning are required for Dublin Irish Festival, and in this instance, for the planning of Dublin Irish Days, Blaine said.

There simply wasn’t enough time to plan a full-scale Dublin Irish Festival when it remained uncertain whether a festival of that scale could be presented safely in August, she said.

“In 2022, we hope to return to the kind of Dublin Irish Festival everyone is used to,” Blaine said.

Dublin Irish Days will begin Aug. 4 at the amphitheater in Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, with the first of five evenings of performances of “The Irish ... and How They Got That Way” by the Abbey Theater of Dublin.

Activities will move downtown Aug. 5.

“Downtown Dublin will be full of Irish activities throughout the weekend,” which begins with the Dublin Irish Festival 5K at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Blaine said.

A three-day lineup of live music then is slated Aug. 6-8 at Coffman Park.

Dublin Irish Days performers include Gaelic Storm, Seven Nations, the Byrne Brothers, Eileen Ivers and Rory Makem.

Performances are scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6, 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 7 and noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 8, but are subject to change.

Tickets are limited and go on sale July 6 at dublinirishfestival.org. They are nonrefundable and available for purchase online only; they will not be sold at the gate.

Tickets for lawn seating are $15 each, and patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Tickets are required for ages 4 and up.

Tickets for "The Irish ... and How They Got That Way” also go on sale July 6 and are available online only and nonrefundable. They cost $60 per table for four.

Performances of "The Irish ... and How They Got That Way" will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-8.

The Off-Broadway musical features “an eclectic mix of Irish music (while) presenting the history of the Irish in America,” Blaine said.

The musical is set in a pub, and to immerse the audience in the story, a cash bar will be available during the performances, said Joe Bishara, supervisor of the Abbey Theater.

“Although the Dublin Irish Festival will look a little different this year, we are proud to bring this theatrical production to audiences looking to celebrate Irish culture and roots,” Bishara said.

It is the first time the Abbey Theater has presented a performance in conjunction with Dublin’s Irish celebration on the first weekend of August, Blaine said.

To purchase tickets for the stage play or concerts, learn about prohibited and allowable carry-ons at Coffman Park, register for the Dublin Irish Days 5K or for more information about Dublin Irish Days, go to dublinirishfestival.org.

Alcohol will be available for purchase during Dublin Irish Days, but it is not permitted to be taken into Coffman Park for the concerts, Blaine said.

Meanwhile, events in downtown Dublin and Bridge Park include the DubCrawl.

In the past, the DubCrawl was a one-night event tethered to the Dublin Irish Festival 5K, but this year, the DubCrawl will be four days, Aug. 5-8, as the city has extended the hours and days for its new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area for Dublin Irish Days, Blaine said.

During the DORA hours – usually from 5 to 10 p.m. each Thursday through Saturday – patrons are permitted to possess and consume alcoholic beverages in public rights of way in the boundaries of the DORA if the beverages are purchased at approved restaurants and taverns in downtown Dublin or Bridge Park.

During Dublin Irish Days, the new DORA hours will be 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6, noon to midnight Aug. 7 and 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

Dublin Irish Days also will feature an array of pop-up musicians and performers during the DORA evens in downtown Dublin and Bridge Park, Blaine said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo