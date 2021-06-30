Redevelopment discussions back in play for Historic Dublin parcel that includes Oscar's restaurant

Plans for the possible redevelopment of a 1-acre site at the northeast corner of North High and North streets in Dublin’s historic district have resumed after the city’s architectural-review board provided the developer with clearer direction.

Developer Dwight McCabe of the McCabe Cos. said the board “affirmed their support for the redevelopment of the property and support for the demolition (of existing structures on the site), provided the proper documentation is delivered.”

McCabe said he “intentionally avoided” discussion of specific uses for the site, focusing instead on the streetscape and building massing after an informal hearing June 23.

“This will ultimately lead to building footprints that will dictate the suitability of potential uses,” McCabe said.

The board supports the concept of a plaza at the intersection, he said.

“We actually feel like we are now welcomed,” said McCabe, in contrast to an informal hearing at the Feb. 24 meeting at which board members criticized the proposal.

McCabe said he “will continue to work toward a plan that fits within this guidance (and that) such a plan results in a financially viable project.”

At the Feb. 24 board meeting, McCabe suggested the demolition of five connected buildings, including the Oscar’s of Dublin restaurant, from 72 to 84 N. High St., and the construction of a single U-shaped building fronting the Scioto River that would house 68 apartments, a 6,000-square-foot events center, a 2,400-square-foot restaurant and 1,800 square feet for retail.

The owner of the 0.9-acre site is listed as 72 Dublin LLC, for whom McCabe said he is the developer.

The site is across the street from the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Members of the architectural-review board said in February they were concerned about the size and height of the building, particularly the proposed events center, as well as the density of the housing units.

Kathleen Bryan, chair of the board, said in February, “I am a resident in Historic Dublin, so this is very personal for me. I have concerns about the conference center (being) too big. I have very strong concerns about the safety, security and traffic (by) adding all of those small units.

"We feel very comfortable right now in the historic district walking around after dark, but you add a bunch of transient individuals into the district and that high density, I have to echo my neighbors. I’m not in favor of it at all."

At the time, McCabe said, he did not expect to return under the conditions but after the June 23 meeting, there “was a big turnaround in the tone of the discussion.”

“(The board) provided far more guidance regarding massing, scale and heights of new construction that they would support," he said. "Heights are to be consistent with adjacent, existing buildings. They offered guidance regarding the division of facades and how the eastern side of the property, facing (the Dublin Link bridge), might be conceived.

Lindsay Weisenauer, a public-affairs officer for Dublin, said June 30 the city did not have any comment on the proposal beyond what was discussed at the architectural-review board meeting but that any development there would require a formal, three-step planning process prior to building permitting.

The first step in a concept plan, the second is a preliminary development plan and third is a final development plan.

The timeline for this particular proposal has not determined, Weisenauer said.

