Gahanna teachers make district's board, administrators aware of concerns

MARLA K. KUHLMAN

Some Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools teachers gave the board of education and district administrators a message on Sept. 21 that they want a say in how the district's hybrid-learning model is implemented on Oct. 13.

Bobby Swartzentruber, bargaining chairman for the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association, said the teachers want a safe, equitable and successful return to in-person teaching and instruction.

"One of our concerns has always been safety," he said. "We want to make sure there is enough PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) available for all our teachers and all the classrooms, that there is an adequate process involved with keeping the rooms sanitized between classes."

Swartzentruber said another concern is that teachers haven't been part of a collaborative process in determining the return to in-school hybrid learning.

"That's really one of the sticking points, there hasn't been that collaboration," he said. "Teachers know their students best. We feel that is a major concern."

Under the plan currently proposed, Swartzentruber said, the all-distance learners really wouldn't be able to engage with the instructor or students but would watch the engagement from home.

"We feel that isn't fair to our distance-learner students," he said.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said the district has been working diligently to create a model of learning for students that relies on its own teachers and curriculum and delivers the best possible outcomes for students.

"Our hybrid model replicates the in-classroom experience for our students as much as possible while maintaining strong health and safety protocols," he said. "Our planning began with our task force earlier this summer, with more than 70 teachers participating."

Barrett said conversations with the district's teachers and the union are ongoing as the district attempts to help them understand the benefits of the hybrid approach for students and families, which includes assuring students will learn from Gahanna teachers, and from lessons designed by Gahanna teachers, without the use of a third-party platform.

"It is important to know that as negotiations with the union continue, the current contract with our teachers remains in place, which means the same step raises and benefits also remain," he said. "Our teachers are dedicated professionals, and we take their concerns seriously."

