Columbus Academy: Vikings to battle Liberty Union for top spot in MSL-Ohio

FRANK DiRENNA

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Columbus Academy coach Robin Miller understands the challenge — and opportunity — his team faces this week in its pursuit of an MSL-Ohio Division title.

The Vikings play host to Liberty Union on Friday, Sept. 25, and the winner will be alone at the top of the standings with just a week remaining in the regular season.

Liberty Union and Academy are tied for first at 3-0, followed by Buckeye Valley and Harvest Prep at 2-1.

The Lions, who finished 0-10 last season, lost to Academy 45-21 a year ago.

“It’s a big week,” Miller said. “I don’t think any of our kids can possibly overlook these guys. They’re really impressive with just the way they’ve turned it around in such a short amount of time and how quickly some of those young guys grew up with that experience they got last year. They’re very impressive in all three phases.”

The Vikings improved to 3-1 overall with a 31-7 win over visiting Bexley on Sept. 17.

Brady Hess completed 14 of 16 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown, and Durell Moultrie had five receptions for 109 yards and a score.

Liberty Union, which is 4-0 overall, is coming off a 77-6 win against visiting Grandview on Sept. 18 and has outscored its opponents 160-33.

The Lions allowed just 28 yards of total offense and held Grandview without a first down.

Sophomore quarterback Cayden Carroll leads the Liberty Union offense, and has grabbed Miller’s attention.

“Any rural school like that, they always have tough, physical guys, they always have a great weight program,” Miller said. “When you get some maulers up front, you have a chance right there. And then you put that kid at quarterback, who’s just quick as lightning, and he seems to really be running that offense.

“He looks like a senior, but is just a sophomore. He throws a great ball and he has some explosive receivers.”

WEEK 5

LIBERTY UNION at COLUMBUS ACADEMY

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Academy 45-21

•Liberty Union (4-0 overall, 3-0 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Defeated Ready 7-6; def. Bexley 42-9; def. Whitehall 34-12; def. Grandview 77-6

•Academy (3-1 overall, 3-0 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Def. Whitehall 38-0; def. Harvest Prep 20-10; lost to Ready 33-7; def. Bexley 31-7

•Top Lions: Dylan Anthony (DL), Cayden Carroll (QB), Casey Fleahman (RB/LB), Denver Kosch (OL), Blake Shreyer (OL), Braden Shreyer (RB/LB), Braden Shook (OL/DL), Drew Walker (OL) and Kyle Zink (OL)

•Top Vikings: Jake Carlin (WR/DB), Keir Gorospe (OL/LB), Brady Hess (QB/DB), Sam Huyghe (WR/DB), Parker Logan (RB/LB), Graham Mallory (WR/DB), Gyvnn Mendenhall (OL/DL), Robert Mills (TE/DE), Durell Moultrie (WR/DB) and Chris Sugar (RB/LB)