Friends of the Ohio Herb Center program offers rewards for support

Anyone who wants first pick of the plants at Gahanna’s annual Herb Day and other perks might want to join the new Friends of the Ohio Herb Center program.

“Our intent with the creation of the Friends of the Ohio Herb Center program is to benefit members through discounts and advance purchases,” said Lori Kappes, executive director of the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Additionally, the money raised from the purchase of memberships will give us the ability to expand programming at the center, mutually benefiting the OHC, as well as its members,” she said.

The mission of the Ohio Herb Center, 110 Mill St., is to offer a place where people can learn to incorporate herbs into their daily lives to enhance wellness and well-being.

A resolution was passed at the Ohio Statehouse in 1972 naming Gahanna the Ohio Herb Capital.

On May 18, 2018, the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau assumed management responsibilities of the Ohio Herb Center to allow the bureau and herb center’s staff to coordinate and build upon programming and marketing efforts.

For many years, the center has been under the supervision of the Gahanna Parks and Recreation Department.

The center offers educational classes and workshops, a gift shop, rental space and gardens, and hosts the annual Herb Day in May.

“Herbs have been used across the globe by all cultures and have a history that is part of our own,” said Amanda Ferguson, Ohio Herb Center coordinator.

“Our goal is to put people in touch with that history and give them the knowledge to create a personal relationship with herbs,” she said.

As a Friend of the Ohio Herb Center, Ferguson said, members would receive perks throughout the year while furthering outreach programs to better serve Gahanna residents and visitors.

Memberships are valid for one year from date of purchase.

The options include:

• Chamomile level, $40, advance purchase of herbs for Herb Day, first glance of class and event registrations, 15% off in the shop.

• Lavender level, $60, all of the benefits of the Chamomile level and one free class annually (up to $25 in value taught by the Ohio Herb Center Staff only.

• Rosemary level, $80, all of the benefits of the Lavender level plus 15% off rentals.

Memberships can be purchased at the herb center or at tinyurl.com/y4bqhxgu.

