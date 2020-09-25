Tour shows progress on Gahanna-Jefferson’s new Lincoln Elementary School

Members of the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools’ Board of Education are seeing plans for the new Lincoln Elementary School come to life.

A group of board members and administrators took a tour of the construction site on Sept. 21.

Jamie Srbljan, project manager for Corna Kokosing Construction Co., led the tour of the two-story building at 261 Helmbright Drive and provided a timeline for process completion.

The timeline shows mechanical, electrical and plumbing work will be completed now through the end of the year, and building finishes will be completed from December through May 2021.

Final site-improvement landscaping is set for May and June, with students scheduled to begin classes in the fall of the 2021-22 school year.

Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, school board president, described the building as “beautiful.”

“It’s really exciting to be able to watch, basically, this whole building come out of what was once just grass and fields,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing to be able to see all the drawings that we saw come to life. And now you can actually picture what those things will actually look like.”

Brown Piccolantonio said it looks like there will be lots of natural light, which is a good thing, and flexible learning space for students.

She said the project is on time and on budget.

“It’s a beautiful space and we can’t wait to move in,” Superintendent Steve Barrett said.

A September report from the district notes that recently completed work includes the pouring of interior concrete slabs, wall framing and work on mechanical and electrical rough-ins. The last of the steel was erected and final seeding of grass in some areas has taken place.

Upcoming work will include continuation of exterior brick/stone veneer application, roofing, window installation and mechanical and electrical rough-in of piping and conduit.

In May 2018, as part of the first phase of a Masters Facilities Plan, voters approved a 1.22-mill, 30-year bond issue and a 4.28-mill continuing operating levy, for a total of 5.5 mills, that are financing the new elementary school which will replace Lincoln Elementary School, 515 Havens Corners Road.

In addition to the new elementary school, the bond has financed furniture-replacement projects and the renovations of restrooms, media centers and classrooms in K-8 buildings.

The second phase of the plan is on the Nov. 3 ballot in the form of a three-part tax package – an operating levy, permanent-improvement levy and bond issue, totaling 10.69 mills.

The iissue would finance the construction of a new Lincoln High School at its current site and additions to other district buildings.

