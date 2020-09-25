Visit Gahanna’s Pies in the Park pizza showcase changes format

Gahanna residents and visitors can celebrate the city’s best pizza shops during the annual Pies in the Park that kicked off Sept. 28 and will continue until Sunday, Oct. 4.

“Although we’re unable to gather for a traditional Pies in the Park, we are excited to host the event virtually for an entire week,” said Lori Kappes, executive director of Visit Gahanna, the city’s visitors bureau. “By reimagining the event to fit within the pandemic, we still have the platform to highlight our partner businesses and encourage resident participation through social media and our website.”

Visit Gahanna is encouraging Gahanna residents and visitors to order pizzas from local shops and enjoy them in the city’s parks.

Customers can vote for their favorite shop under the categories of Best Pizza Sauce, Best Crust and People’s Choice: Best Pizza Overall.

Participants can follow Visit Gahanna’s Facebook page for Pies in the Park content, including the announcement of the winners on Monday, Oct. 5.

The list of participating restaurants and parks, as well as the voting link, can be found at visitgahanna.com.

“We are looking forward to a fun-filled week of showcasing Gahanna’s pizza scene to residents and visitors alike,” Kappes said.

