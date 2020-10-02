Gahanna-Jefferson teachers prepare to strike over instructional model inequities

Gahanna teachers have given notice.

They aren’t happy how negotiations have been going and the proposed plan for a return to some in-person classes Oct. 13, so they voted overwhelmingly late Thursday, Oct. 1 to authorize a 10-day strike notice.

“The vote tonight (Thursday) is a vote of confidence in our bargaining team and our fight for the schools Gahanna-Jefferson students deserve,” said Betsy Baker, the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association spokesperson. “Of course, we don’t want to strike, but our students, teachers and community deserve a contract that keeps our kids safe, provides them with equitable learning conditions and sets them up for success.”

Judy Hengstebeck, Gahana-Jefferson Public Schools' communications coordinator, said the current one-year teachers contract was approved by the board June 26, 2019, and went into effect July 1, 2019.

The terms of that agreement remain in effect until a new agreement is reached, she said.

The board has scheduled an executive session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, for “conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees,” according to a notice from the district.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said the district’s firm commitment always has been to do what is best for students and teachers and to offer a learning model that achieves equity for all and maximizes curriculum offerings.

More:Contract talks with Gahanna-Jefferson teachers continue with federal mediator

More:Gahanna teachers make district's board, administrators aware of concerns

“We believe our students in all learning models deserve to learn from a Gahanna-Jefferson teacher with a Gahanna-Jefferson-designed curriculum,” he said. “We are eager to work swiftly to reach a mutual compromise so that we can continue doing what we collectively do best — caring for and teaching our students,” Barrett said Sept. 30.

Baker said the GJEA supports the use of its own teachers instead of a third-party education provider for distance students, but its members don’t believe the district’s current plan would allow students to feel emotionally safe while learning.

“Based on events that have already occurred this year, we believe that student information will be compromised by unnecessary, unmanageable and unreliable technology,” Baker said.

The teacher association’s late-night meeting comes on the heels of a Sept. 29 unsuccessful mediation session, coupled with Barrett’s subsequent notice to the community that the district intends to press forward with its plan to livestream classes upon return to in-person learning Oct. 13.

“Students should be provided the opportunity to engage in ‘deep learning’ regardless of the educational model they choose,” Baker said. “Distance learners should not be an afterthought. A camera in the back of an in-person classroom does not allow for the high-quality instruction or engagement they deserve.”

The teacher association authorized the bargaining team to send a “Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket” to the district and the State Employment Relations Board.

Pursuant to Ohio Administrative Code 4117-13-01, the notice must be filed with SERB and received by the employer no later than 10 days prior to an anticipated strike date.

District and teacher bargaining teams are next scheduled for further negotiations on Wednesday, Oct. 7 with a federal mediator.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla