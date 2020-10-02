Gahanna police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

Gahanna police advised a woman on Flint Ridge Drive to keep a better eye on "rough play" between her daughter and the family’s pet ferrets after a neighbor reported one was being abused at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 20.

The neighbor reported the girl was abusing a ferret by swinging it around on a leash, reports said. Police spoke with the woman and determined the family has four ferrets and all are in good health, according to reports.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A business on North Hamilton Road received counterfeit $100 bills, according to a report received at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 22.

• Items were reported stolen from a trailer sometime after Sept. 18 on Colony Place, according to a report received at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Change was stolen from three unlocked vehicles on East Johnstown Road, according to reports received at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A Stygler Road resident reported her daughter is getting texts that are sexual in nature, and she doesn't know who they are coming from, according to a report received at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 19. The woman said some of the texts use her daughter's name, reports said.

• A caller from Bonnington Way was extremely uncooperative, screaming to just get someone there and refusing to give any information, according to a report received at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 17.

• Clothing was stolen from a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17.

• Two Ainsworth Avenue residents reported a neighbor's dog had been outside frantically barking since about 4 a.m., according to a report received at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 16. The resident said he left the dog outside on purpose, reports said.

• A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight in the first block of Nob Hill Drive North, according to a report received at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 16.

• A bicycle was stolen from a residence in the first block of River Drive, according to a report received at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 16.

• A car at the Residence of Creekside, 151 Mill Street, was rummaged through overnight, according to a report received at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 16.

• Electronics and a disability placard were stolen overnight from a vehicle in the Creekside Garage, 137 Mill St., according to a report received at 8:09 p.m. Sept. 16.