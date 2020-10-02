Gahanna police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

Gahanna police advised a woman on Flint Ridge Drive to keep a better eye on "rough play" between her daughter and the family’s pet ferrets after a neighbor reported one was being abused at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 20.

The neighbor reported the girl was abusing a ferret by swinging it around on a leash, reports said. Police spoke with the woman and determined the family has four ferrets and all are in good health, according to reports.

Police beat

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A business on North Hamilton Road received counterfeit $100 bills, according to a report received at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 22.

• Items were reported stolen from a trailer sometime after Sept. 18 on Colony Place, according to a report received at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 20.

• Change was stolen from three unlocked vehicles on East Johnstown Road, according to reports received at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 19.

• A Stygler Road resident reported her daughter is getting texts that are sexual in nature, and she doesn't know who they are coming from, according to a report received at 10:11 a.m. Sept. 19. The woman said some of the texts use her daughter's name, reports said.

• A caller from Bonnington Way was extremely uncooperative, screaming to just get someone there and refusing to give any information, according to a report received at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 17.

• Clothing was stolen from a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17.

• Two Ainsworth Avenue residents reported a neighbor's dog had been outside frantically barking since about 4 a.m., according to a report received at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 16. The resident said he left the dog outside on purpose, reports said.

• A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight in the first block of Nob Hill Drive North, according to a report received at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 16.

• A bicycle was stolen from a residence in the first block of River Drive, according to a report received at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 16.

• A car at the Residence of Creekside, 151 Mill Street, was rummaged through overnight, according to a report received at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 16.

• Electronics and a disability placard were stolen overnight from a vehicle in the Creekside Garage, 137 Mill St., according to a report received at 8:09 p.m. Sept. 16.