Gahanna Sanctuary celebrates past, looks to future

VIDEO:Steve and Denise Goodman renew their wedding vows at the Gahanna Sanctuary on Sept. 27

A couple married Nov. 14, 1998, at the Gahanna Sanctuary, 82 N. High St., helped the historic site celebrate the past and embrace the future on Sept. 27.

Steve and Denise Goodman renewed promises to one another in front of friends, family and strangers during the Gahanna Sanctuary’s 125th birthday party celebration.

Couples who married there were invited to renew their vows with Pam Brannon of Best Beginnings officiating.

“I grew up in Gahanna,” Denise Goodman, 60, said. “My sister lives in Gahanna, and my son and daughter are here.”

Moved to tears, Steve Goodman, 73, said the renewal ceremony brought back emotions from when they first got married.

“He cried the first time,” she said. “We wrote our vows and his were in black-felt marker and he couldn’t read his (because his tears smeared the writing).”

Steve Goodman said he thought it would be neat to renew their vows.

“We’ve been together 22 years, and I still love her,” he said. “I heard some people didn’t get along in quarantine. We get along fine.”

He said he loves “everything” about his wife, but if he had to pick one thing, it would be her smile.

Denise Goodman said she loves her husband's sense of humor, "but I'm funnier."

Those visiting the Gahanna Sanctuary were invited to enter a drawing for one free use of the venue.

Columbus resident Brittany Teaford entered the drawing. She plans to get married June 5 or June 6, 2021.

“I really like the stained-glass windows,” she said. “We only want about 50 guests. I feel this would be perfect. We don’t want to spend a crazy amount, and this one isn’t too bad.”

Brittany Keese, who lives near Grove City, visited the site with her fiance, Dale Cornett, to consider it as a place for their March 27, 2021, wedding.

“The windows are beautiful,” she said. “That is what got me. My sister is a photographer and suggested it.”

John Michael Spinelli, managing trustee of the Gahanna Sanctuary, said visitors at the open house ranged from young to old, those interested in history and those interested in the facility’s future.

“Our wedding garden, along with other landscaping plans, represent the next big, beautiful project the Sanctuary and the Gahanna Foundation will collaborate on, that when completed will truly showcase our half-acre as both a unique venue and destination spot,” he said. “The vision is coming into focus like never before and the hard work is now underway to make the Sanctuary fire on all cylinders.

