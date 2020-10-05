Columbus Academy Roundup: Girls golf team enjoying breakthrough season

In just its second season, the Columbus Academy girls golf team has made big strides.

On Sept. 22 at Westchester, the Vikings finished first in the five-team MSL-Ohio Division postseason tournament. They shot a 345 to outdistance Columbus School for Girls (358), Bexley (409), Worthington Christian (425) and Buckeye Valley (435).

“They’ve all worked so hard and just to see them accomplish this their second year is amazing,” coach Maggie Freytag said. “The girls worked really hard in the offseason and they continue to work hard. They continue to get better and better.”

Sophomore Grace Luo tied for second of 31 golfers with an 81. Sophomore Eliza Freytag tied for fourth (87), sophomore Eva Baker was sixth (88), freshman Angela Hu was seventh (89), sophomore Morgan Crain was 11th (98) and freshman Morgan Richards was 13th (102).

Academy, which was second (373) in in the MSL-Ohio preseason tournament Aug. 11 at Turnberry behind CSG (352), finished second (13-3) in final standings behind the Unicorns (15-1).

Last season, the Vikings went 3-13 in the MSL-Ohio to tie for fourth behind champion CSG (16-0).

Academy carried the momentum of finishing first in the league postseason tournament into a 10-team Division II sectional Sept. 28 at Blacklick Woods, where it earned its first district tournament berth as a team by finishing second.

The top three teams advanced to district Oct. 5 at Darby Creek.

“I’m just thrilled,” coach Freytag said. “Our goal going into sectional was to be one of the top three teams so we could advance to district and we achieved that goal.”

Academy (366) finished behind CSG (346) and ahead of Newark Catholic (370).

Luo led the Vikings, tying for fifth of 52 golfers with an 88. Freytag, the coach’s daughter, tied for seventh (90).

“I thought I played well,” Freytag said. “I really didn’t start out well because I was really nervous in the beginning, but I started to relax and I started to play my game, which was great. I’m happy with my score.”

Baker finished ninth (91), Hu was 13th (97) and Crain tied for 18th (105).

“All the girls got a little bit nervous in the beginning,” coach Freytag said. “We just don’t have a lot of experience when it comes to the tournaments, but we’re gaining experience. They all did a really good job by being able to put some of the bad holes behind them and keep going and never quit, never give up.”

At district, the championship team and the top individual not on that team advanced to state Oct. 16 and 17 at Ohio State's Gray Course.

In its first season, Luo was Academy's lone district qualifier and tied for eighth (86).

“We’re all really excited that we qualified this year as a team because we have never done this before since this is our second season,” Eliza Freytag said.

Girls volleyball

season suspended

The girls volleyball team’s season was suspended Sept. 25 after a varsity player had to self-quarantine because she tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to coach John Kelley.

Kelley said the athlete was asymptomatic and tested positive after attending a family event.

“It reinforces that we were doing the right stuff at games and practices,” Kelley said. “It wasn’t something that was in our own environment. It was something that she got outside of the school environment, so from that perspective, it’s good.”

Kelley said the earliest the varsity could resume practicing is Friday, Oct. 9. The Division III district tournament begins Oct. 19.

“We’ll only have three matches left in the regular season before we go into the tournament,” Kelley said. “There’s a very short window between the end of the season and the start of the tournament.”

Academy’s j.v. and freshman teams were not affected and continue to play. Kelley said the coaching staff also was not affected and could continue guiding the j.v. and freshman teams.

The Vikings are 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the MSL-Ohio, with the win coming against Whitehall 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 on Sept. 15.

“There were a lot of tough games against some pretty good teams that I thought we were pretty competitive in,” Kelley said. “We knew going in with six freshmen out of 12 players that this was going to be a rebuilding year. All of the freshmen have progressed well this season. ... It’s frustrating because nobody likes being 1-10.”

Girls soccer team

has limited schedule

The girls soccer team had played just three games before facing Worthington Christian on Sept. 30, with part of the schedule suspended because of a COVID-19 case.

Academy was 1-2 overall and in the MSL-Ohio before playing the Warriors.

“It's been a rough start to the season,” coach Matt Thompson said. “We had three games canceled early for various reasons, opened against Grandview (3-1 loss Sept. 2) and then had to sit in quarantine for 14 days. We basically had to start over.”

The Vikings lost to CSG 2-0 on Sept. 23 before earning their first win, 1-0 over Bexley on Sept. 26, as Katie Schiano scored and goalie Sophie Spolter had 10 saves.

