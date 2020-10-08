Great Gahanna Goblin Trail to feature fire performers, light show

Although the annual Creepside event has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, youth still can get a thrill by taking the Great Gahanna Goblin Trail, a Drive-Thru Halloween Adventure.

While driving through Academy Park, 1201 Cherry Bottom Road, participants will see a choreographed light show, fire performers, stilt walkers and a few surprises along the way.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat from inside the vehicles.

“We started to brainstorm this summer when it became apparent that Creepside could not happen safely,” said Zac Guthrie, Gahanna parks and community-services supervisor. “Although we are disappointed Creepside won’t happen this year, our team is excited to offer a new creative, safe option to celebrate the fall season and Halloween.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance at gahanna.gov/the-great-gahanna-goblin-trail for the drive-thru event that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.

“Our valued partners, KEMBA Financial Credit Union and Schneider Insurance backed by Encova Insurance, have been a huge help to us as we made this change to bring some fun and festivity to our community,” Guthrie said. “Attendees will remain in their vehicle as they drive through the event that includes live performers, day-of-the-dead stilt walkers, a sway-pole witch performer, dancing light show choreographed to music, social-distanced trick-or-treating and a few surprises that will make this event one to remember for years to come.”

Mayor Laurie Jadwin said it’s important to city staff to be able to provide memory-making activities for residents, even though the coronavirus has changed what the city is able to do.

“We have been using our creativity all year, and finding a way to present a safe and unique Halloween event will be no exception,” she said.

Jadwin said she thinks the Great Gahanna Goblin Trail will be a fun and memorable experience that families with children of all ages will enjoy.

“As always, our parks and recreation staff, along with our supportive community partners, have really stepped up to deliver something special for our community,” she said.

Gahanna parks and recreation staff and officers with the Gahanna Division of Police will run the event, said Carrin Wester, the city's communications manager.

Registration must be completed in advance and costs $10 per car.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume inside decorated vehicles that are limited to cars, SUVs, trucks or vans.

