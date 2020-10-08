Strike looms with Gahanna-Jefferson, teachers union at impasse

Negotiating teams for the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools and Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association were still at an impasse after meeting for eight hours Oct. 7 and previously Oct. 5.Betsy Baker, spokesperson of the teachers union, said teachers rallied outside the district’s offices, 160 S. Hamilton Road, while mediation was occurring Oct. 7 and ended with a candlelight vigil.

In response to the rally, Steve Barrett, G-J superintendent, said the district respects its teachers and the focus remains firmly on getting hybrid-learning students back to the classrooms and ensuring quality and equitable instruction for distance learners, as well.

“We believe both sides are committed to finding solutions that are in the best interest of our students and that (ensure) the health and safety of everyone in our buildings,” he said.

Gahanna teachers have given notice that they would strike beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, if negotiations are unsuccessful.

