Gahanna-Jefferson: Distance learning to continue through Oct. 16

Students in Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools will continue to learn online only while negotiations between the district and the Gahanna-Jefferson Education continue.

The announcement came late Oct. 11 after the third round of mediation and after the district took legal action Oct. 9.

"To provide some predictability for our families and students, and to create a window for further dialogue with the teachers union, tonight we made a difficult, but needed, decision to have all GJPS students remain in distance learning through Friday, October 16." Superintendent Steve Barrett said in a news release sent after the special meeting. "Like you, we are disappointed that we will not be returning to our buildings on October 13. We are committed to continuing these conversations with a focus on finding mutually agreeable solutions that allow us to get hybrid students back to our classrooms and assure quality instruction for our distance learners."

This is a developing story. Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Gahanna for updates.

