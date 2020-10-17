Gahanna-Jefferson district, teachers union reach tentative deal

The Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District and the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, according to a news release from the district this afternoon, Oct. 17.

The release, jointly issued by the school board and Superintendent Steve Barrett, read as follows:

“Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools (GJPS) has reached a tentative agreement with the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association (GJEA) that will bring our teachers back to school. On October 18, 2020, the GJEA will vote to ratify the agreement. Pending ratification, the GJPS Board of Education will vote on the agreement at a special meeting at 5:45 PM on October 18, 2020.”

Betsy Baker, the union's spokesperson, confirmed the tentative deal.

"We are thrilled that after standing strong with the support of our community, we have reached a tentative agreement with our district," she told ThisWeek. "We can't wait to share the details, but our members must review andvote on this tentative agreement before further details are shared."

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and is expected to vote on the negotiated contract

To join the meeting virtually, go to gahannaschools.org/Board_of_Education/BEdMeetings.aspx

Negotiations have been at an impasse because the teachers want a say in how the district’s hybrid-learning model is implemented.

