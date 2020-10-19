UPDATED: Gahanna-Jefferson schools, teachers reach agreement

The Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District and Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association both have approved an agreement that will return teachers to the classroom.

At the district’s request Oct. 18, This Week filed a public-records request to Mike Verlingo, district treasurer, for a copy of the negotiated agreement.

The teachers’ contract with the board expired June 30, and their strike commenced Oct. 13.

A joint statement was released by the district and teachers association after the board’s vote.

“Our school district is one we all can be proud of – we will always be One Pride, One Family,” said Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, school board president. “We have excellent teachers, dedicated administrators and rich support from our broader school community. We are resilient, and while there are differences among us, we agree that we must provide a high quality and equitable education for all of our students.”

GJEA president Jenny Palguta said although teachers are sad to have missed four days of instructional time with students during the strike, they can’t wait to see students and are excited to do what they do best – educate students.

“We are also extremely appreciative of the community’s support, and we look forward to providing a safe, equitable, and successful return to learning for our Gahanna family,” Palguta said.

The joint statement, sent by Judy Hengstebeck, district communications coordinator, said, “We appreciate the hard work of our district and GJEA leaders in achieving our shared objective of doing what was best for our students, our families and our school community, and we ask everyone to join us on the path to healing. We know doing so will take time, patience and cooperation.”

Superintendent Steve Barrett thanked the teachers, board and community for their patience as the district worked through the negotiations process “to deliver the best of what we can, what we know about education and what we can do,” he said.

“I think the teachers have some protections that they were concerned about, cameras in the classroom. Each of our kids is going to have a Gahanna teacher and a Gahanna curriculum.”

Over the weekend, Barrett said, teachers and the administrative bargaining team worked really hard to create an agreement that is good for everyone.

He said the district will return to distance learning with Gahanna teachers on Monday, Oct. 19 and will transition to in-person hybrid learning on Oct. 26 for grades PreK-5 and grades 9-12.

Middle school learners who have selected full-time distance learning will be transitioned to designated distance learning teachers on Nov. 2. Middle school students in the hybrid model will return to in-person hybrid learning Nov. 2 to allow time to finalize student schedule changes.

Full-time high school distance learners will be assigned to a hybrid group for purposes of attending real-time instruction through broadcast technology, according to information released to district families on Oct. 18.

“I’m sorry there was so much turmoil but I think we learned a lot from it, and we can come together now and heal,” Barrett said, during the special meeting.

