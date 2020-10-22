Gahanna police beat: Oct. 22

ThisWeek group

Gahanna police have received several calls related to incidents involving political signs.

A Jonsol Court resident reported her house was egged overnight and several neighbors on both sides also were egged, according to a vandalism report received at 7:21 a.m. Oct. 10. The common denominator of the egged homes was a political sign in the front yard for a political candidate, reports said.

A political sign was stolen sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning on Dunbarton Road, according to a theft report received at 3:59 p.m. Oct. 12.

A political sign was reported stolen from a Havens Corners Road residence, according to a theft report received at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8. The incident was caught on camera, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen off a work truck sometime over the weekend at a construction site near the Claycraft Road bridge, according to a theft report received at 9:49 a.m. Oct. 13. A catalytic converter also was reported stolen from the Military Entrance Processing Station, 775 Taylor Road, according to a theft report received at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 13.

• Two high school-age juveniles were involved in a physical confrontation at Shull Skate Park, 236 Granville St., according to a report received at 6:48 p.m. Oct. 13.

Both parties left before police arrived, according to reports.

• The playground equipment at Royal Manor Elementary School, 299 Empire Drive, was spray-painted, according to a vandalism report received at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 13.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a Ronson Avenue residence, according to a report received at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 12. The vehicle was left unlocked, but the keys weren’t in the vehicle. The owner said he wasn’t late on his payments. Gahanna police learned it was called in as a repo, reports said.

• Halloween decorations were vandalized on Meadowside Court, according to a vandalism report received at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 10. Inflatable decorations were cut, reports said.

• A vehicle was “keyed” at a Lincolnshire Road residence, according to a report received at 10:26 p.m. Oct. 7.

• A wallet was left inside a vehicle on Arbors Circle and is missing, according to a theft report received at 3:37 p.m. Oct. 7. The resident said it likely was stolen between 2:30 and 3:25 p.m. Oct. 7, reports said.

• Two bags of an energy drink were reported stolen from a business on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a theft report received at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 7.

• Medicine was reported missing from the residence of an elderly woman after a duct-cleaning company was in the house, according to a report received at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 7.