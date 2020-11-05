Gahanna police beat: Nov. 5

Gahanna police recently responded to several reports of vehicle theft.

A vehicle on Theori Avenue was reported stolen, according to a report received at 7:16 a.m. Oct.23. The reporting party is a firefighter, and all his fire gear was in the vehicle, reports said.

A vehicle also was reported stolen from a Vista Drive residence, according to a report received at 7:28 a.m. Oct. 22.

A vehicle was missing from Hemston Court, according to a report received at 5:40 a.m. Oct. 26. The resident was unsure if the car was towed or stolen. The owner was up to date on all payments, reports said. The vehicle was last seen about 11 p.m. Oct. 25, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Change was reported stolen from a truck that was rummaged through on Uxbridge Avenue, according to a theft report received at 2:18 a.m. Oct. 26.

• Miscellaneous change was reported stolen from the console of a vehicle on Deer Run, according to a theft report received at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 26.

• A Lincolnshire Road resident alleged that her neighbor had knocked her down and kicked her in the chest, according to a report received at 1:54 a.m. Oct. 25. She said the neighbor left in a vehicle in an unknown direction, reports said.

• Political signs were reported stolen from the yard of a Greenbank Road residence, according to a report received at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 24.

• A residence on Shepard Street sustained paintball damage, according to a report received at 10:13 a.m. Oct. 24.

• Several vehicles were entered on Theori Avenue, and items were stolen, according to reports taken from five residents on Theori between 7:32 a.m. and 12:33 p.m. Oct. 23.

• A Harvest Ridge Court resident accidently shot himself in the calf, according to report received at 8:52 a.m. Oct. 22.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through on Minturn Drive, according to a report received at 7:53 p.m. Oct. 21. The resident said it likely occurred about 3:30 a.m. because her dog started barking. Prescription sunglasses were stolen, reports said.

• The window of a vehicle on Gwyndale Drive was broken out by an unidentified person, according to a theft report received at 3:08 a.m. Oct. 21. Two males took something out of the vehicle when the reporting party yelled at them, reports said.