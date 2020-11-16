Columbus Academy Roundup: Seniors leave mark on girls soccer team

As Columbus Academy girls soccer coach Matt Thompson met with his team following a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati Country Day in a Division III state semifinal Nov. 10 at Bellbrook, he made sure to thank the Vikings' seven seniors for their contributions to the program.

He also challenged the underclassmen to maintain the program’s standards in the coming seasons.

The Vikings reached a state semifinal for the second consecutive year, again losing to Country Day to finish 11-4-2 overall. Last season, Academy lost to Country Day 4-2.

“My seniors have two district championships,” Thompson said. “They have two trips to the (state tournament). They have a loss in a heartbreaking district championship (game, 1-0 to Grandview on penalty kicks in 2017). They’re going to go out as probably the most successful group of seniors we’ve ever had.”

The Vikings averted the shutout in the rematch against Country Day on senior midfielder Katie Schiano’s goal with 20 seconds remaining.

Academy advanced to the state tournament with a 1-0 win at Lynchburg-Clay in a regional final Nov. 7.

The Vikings went 3-2-3 in the MSL-Ohio Division to tie Columbus School for Girls and Wellington for fourth behind champion Bexley (6-1-1).

Schiano and junior goalie Sophie Spolter were named first-team all-league. Senior Olivia Archibald (forward) and junior Evie Gee (midfielder/forward/defender) were second-team all-league, and senior Hannah Clay (defender) and junior Emma Yakam (midfielder/forward) were honorable mention all-league.

Schiano was first-team all-district and Spolter was second-team all-district.

“Sophie is incredible,” Thompson said. “Certainly at the Division III level, I haven’t seen anyone better (in goal). She’s confident. Her teammates love her to death and she’s just so competitive. She makes us better for sure.”

Others eligible to return are juniors Aniah Crockett (midfielder/forward), Liesel Goldfarb (midfielder/defender), Kennedy Jackson (defender), Mary Kate Prall (midfielder/forward) and Diana Ulbrich (midfielder/defender), sophomores Claire Cahall (midfielder/defender), Jasmine Evans (midfielder) and Ashley Tu (midfielder) and freshmen Zoya Arnold (midfielder/defender), Alison Chen (defender), Ella Lowrie (forward/midfielder), Adaugo Nwoke (defender) and Samantha Whitson (midfielder/defender).

“We have a lot of great athletes, we have a lot of smart kids, and getting kids to believe in the soccer program and getting the numbers to a level that allows us to continue to build and get better, those are some of the goals I have,” Thompson said. “This has been fantastic.”

Schiano and senior Maggie Walther (midfielder/forward/defender) credited the coaching staff for the program’s continued success.

“Our coaches are everything,” Walther said. “We love our coaches.”

“Our team is our family,” Schiano said. “When coach Thompson needs to be tough he will be, but he lets us have fun.”

Boys soccer team

falls in regional semi

The boys soccer team’s season was highlighted by beating Fairbanks 3-1 on Oct. 31 in a Division III district final.

The Vikings then lost to Botkins 2-1 in overtime in a regional semifinal Nov. 4 to finish 10-7-2 overall.

“The last one is a tough one, especially for your seniors that you’ve had for a lot of years,” coach Ron Leach said. “They want it in the worst way. ... You want the boys to have high expectations and big goals.”

Academy went 2-2-2 in the MSL-Ohio to finish fourth behind champion Worthington Christian (5-1).

Senior Jonah Houston (midfielder) and sophomore Charlie Tuckerman (forward) were first-team all-league. Senior Jared Kass (defender) and sophomore Leo Kass (midfielder) were second-team all-league, and seniors Finn Cassady (defender) and Grant Edwards (midfielder) were honorable mention all-league.

Tuckerman and Houston were first-team all-district.

Others eligible to return are juniors Omar Drissi (midfielder), Max Popp (midfielder), Arden Preza (midfielder), Malachy Sullivan (defender), Zach White (defender) and David Wunsch (midfielder) and freshmen Noah Houston (defender), Evan Schenck-Chang (goalie) and Jeff Werstler (defender).

“The seniors were just so competitive,” Leach said. “They have a will to win. They compete so hard. That’s what makes them who they are.”

