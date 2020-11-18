Gahanna police beat: Nov. 18

ThisWeek group

A Gahanna resident recently reported the theft of a package to the Gahanna Division of Police.

A package was reported stolen Nov. 10 from a Haybrook Drive residence, according to a report received at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 11. The resident has been receiving strange calls in reference to the contents, according to reports.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Three thefts from vehicles were reported on Forestwood Drive between 7:26 and 8:04 a.m. Nov. 11. The thefts occurred overnight, according to reports.

• A counterfeit $50 bill was used at a business on South Hamilton Road, according to a theft report received at 11:51 a.m. Nov. 10.

• A raccoon was sitting in the front yard of a Brookhaven Drive East residence andwas acting sick, according to a report received at 4:02 p.m. Nov. 9. It was trying to walk across the street but was stumbling.

• A cart full of energy drinks was stolen from a business on Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 5:21 p.m. Nov. 7.

• Increased patrol was requested in the Orchard Drive area after suspicious vehicles were seen at a residence, according to a report received at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 5. A neighbor said he thinks the cars might be involved in drug sales, according to reports.

• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on Kensington Drive, according to a report received at 9:28 a.m. Nov. 5. The hatch was pried open, and a lock to the toolkit on the truck was broken, reports said.