Gahanna-Jefferson students return to all-remote learning Nov. 30

The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools announced Friday, Nov. 20, that studnets would return to all-distance learning beginning Monday, Nov. 30, and continuing through Dec. 18.

The message from Superintendent Steve Barrett came the day after Franklin County Public Health issued a stay-at-home advisory for all residents effective Nov. 30 through Dec. 18.

Barrett said the health department expressed concern about possible transmission of more cases of COVID-19 as a result of potential spread during the Thanksgiving break.

“The conditions in the broader community do impact our operations, and we are having challenges related to the number of students and staff in quarantine,” Barrett wrote in a message to district families. “Our ability to access substitute teachers to supplement staffing also is limited.”

He said teachers would work with students in the days before Thanksgiving break to discuss the learning-model transition and to prepare them for distance learning.

Barrett said the Ohio Capital Conference has canceled all games and contests through Dec. 18, which is the end of Gahanna’s 2020 calendar year.

He said the district has suspended all in-person games, scrimmages, practices, activities and performances Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.

Barrett said the current plan is to return to hybrid learning when classes resume after the holiday break Jan. 5, 2021.

“We will continue to monitor this situation through the winter break and consider public-health guidance, staffing levels and current COVID-19 case levels in that decision-making,” he said. “We will do all we can to provide as much advance notice to our school community as possible.”

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla