Gahanna Lincoln musicians, vocalists to perform in small groups

Students from Gahanna Lincoln High School’s band, choir and orchestra will spread joy through holiday music Dec. 11-13.

Rob Cebriak, director of bands, said students will perform solo or in small groups of 10 or fewer, much like caroling groups, throughout the community.

He said no specific times are planned for the performances that will be made possible by volunteers.

Cebriak said students likely would perform at Creekside, the driveways of residences and other outside locations, observing social-distancing and other safety protocols.

Music will include “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Deck the Halls,” “Up on the Housetop” and “Silent Night.”

Alumni also are invited to join in and, if interested, should email Cebriak at cebriakr@gjps.org.

“Anything we can do to make it a fun season,” Cebriak said. “It’s a way to get out and play. It should be fun both for the kids and for those they play for.”

Recipients of the music will be encouraged to donate to Gahanna Residents In Need or a similar charity.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla