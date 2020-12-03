Gahanna police beat: Dec. 3

ThisWeek group

A clerk at a business on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road allegedly was beaten up, and the assailants left in a vehicle in an unknown direction, according to a report received at 12:06 a.m. Nov. 22.

The reporting party requested medics for the clerk.

It started as a mask argument, according to reports. It’s believed the assailants, believed to be two males ages 18 to 20, took items from the business with them.

They left in a gray car with no front license plate, reports said.

The clerk was transported to Mount Carmel East, according to reports. The store was locked down until detectives arrived on the scene.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A computer was reported stolen after an unidentified person had broken into a vehicle on Flint Ridge Drive, according to a report received at 4:02 p.m. Nov. 27. The resident said she’s a teacher and the computer belonged to her school.

• A Sugar Hill Place resident said someone had filed a false unemployment claim in her name, according to a report received at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 25. A Carpenter Road resident said someone also had filed a false unemployment claim in her name, according to a report received at 2:57 p.m. Nov. 24.

• A food pantry was broken into over the weekend on Rocky Fork Drive South, according to a report received at 10:06 a.m. Nov. 23. A box truck was stolen, reports said.

• Stereo equipment was reported stolen after someone had broken into a truck sometime overnight on Underwood Farms Boulevard, according to a report received at 9:56 a.m. Nov. 20.

• A car was reported stolen from Pizzuro Park, 700 Pizzuro Park Drive, according to a report received at 1 p.m. Nov. 20. The vehicle wasn’t reported as a repossession, according to reports.

• An Ellington Circle resident reported someone had hacked into a social-media account and had taken inappropriate pictures and is threatening to leak them, according to a report received at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 29. She doesn’t know the suspect but did research via an internet-protocol address and thinks she has figured out who it is, reports said.

• Someone broke a vehicle’s window on Empire Drive, according to a vandalism report received at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 27.

• Three cases of beer were reported stolen by two men from a Morse Road business, according to a report received at 7:28 p.m. Nov. 30. They left in a tan vehicle that had a large dent on the driver’s side by the front wheel, according to the report.

• A Parks Drive resident reported that her car had been stolen, according to a report received at 5:40 a.m. Dec. 1. She was informed that it had been privately impounded and provided the details for the company of where it was taken, reports said.

• A vehicle on Lindhaven Road was broken into sometime overnight, according to a report received at 12:36 p.m. Nov. 19.

• A female allegedly threatened physical violence toward employees at a business on Science Boulevard, according to a report received at 7:38 p.m. Nov. 17. She was refusing to leave and tried to climb over the counter, according to reports. The reporting party said the female was with three other individuals. Police responded and found no sign of that many people in any vehicles in the lot. The reporting party said a report wasn’t necessary and she would call if the female returns.

• A building on the first block of Mill Street was shot with paint balls over the weekend, according to a report received at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 16.