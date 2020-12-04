Gahanna-Jefferson Issue 22: Elections board's recount ongoing

The Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District still is waiting on results of a recount that was started Nov. 30 by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Issue 22, a three-part tax issue to build a new high school, additions to other district school buildings and provide operating funds, was approved by 76 votes, according to certified, official results released Nov. 18.

Unofficial results after Nov. 3 showed the issue passing by two votes, but that didn't include provisional and some absentee ballots.

Aaron Sellers, spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Elections, said recounts can take some time.

He said the elections board has five bipartisan teams that are conducting the hand recount for Issue 22 and the state's 16th Senate District.

“A little perspective both recounts involve roughly a third of the county, which is over 200,000-plus ballots that are being recounted," Sellers said.

A hand recount is being done of 5% of precincts that were chosen randomly by the board.

Sellers said the other 95% of the ballots are rescanned.

An explanation of the recount process can be found online at tinyurl.com/y5fz4vrk.

Carrin Wester, co-chair of Building a Brighter Future Committee, said on Friday, Dec. 4, that everything had matched perfectly thus far.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said he was confident the final outcome of the issue wouldn’t be changed by the recount.

“Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is deeply appreciative to the community for voting to invest in the future of our schools,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful to our community and excited to move forward with phase 2 of our master facilities plan.”

Issue 22 included a bond issue, an operating levy and a permanent-improvements levy totaling 10.69 mills.

The 4.93-mill bond issue and a 1.5-mill permanent-improvements levy, for a total of 6.43 mills, is for phase 2 of the master facilities plan. Those funds will build a new Lincoln High School and additions to other district school buildings and provide operating funds for the district.

The 4.26-mill operating levy will be used to hire additional staff to keep pace with increasing enrollment and meet additional costs related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Barrett said.

The additional cost for the total package is $374 annually per $100,000 of property value.

