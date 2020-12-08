It's official: Gahanna-Jefferson's Issue 22 passes

Marla K. Kuhlman

ThisWeek group

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools’ Issue 22, a three-part tax issue that includes building a new high school, officially has passed.

Aaron Sellers, spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Elections, said Tuesday, Dec. 8, that a recount has been completed and the successful outcome of the issue remains.

He said final vote totals are slightly different from what had been certified at last month’s board meeting. Those results on Nov. 18 showed the issue was approved 14,496 to 14,420 votes, or 50.13% to 49.87%.

Sellers said the board would recertify and release the final vote sometime Thursday, Dec. 10.

Steve Barrett, G-J superintendent, said the issue will finance the second phase of the master facilities plan and includes a 4.93-mill bond issue and a 1.5-mill permanent-improvements levy, for a total of 6.43 mills.

The issue also includes a 4.26-mill operating levy to hire additional staff to keep pace with increasing enrollment and meet additional costs related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The additional cost for the total package is $374 annually per $100,000 of property value.

