Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar opens near Clark Hall in Gahanna

Gahanna residents looking for Hangover Relief or a Protein Packer will find them at the recently opened Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar, 85 N. Hamilton Road, near the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District’s Clark Hall in Gahanna.

Isabella Laparo, a Gahanna Lincoln High School senior who works at the business, said her favorite drink is the Protein Packer, consisting of soy milk, peanut butter, chocolate, bananas and yogurt with whey and soy protein, which provides 40 grams of protein and has 540 calories.

“It tastes like a Reese Cup, but it’s healthy,” Laparo said.

The Hangover Relief super smoothie includes apple juice, peaches, bananas, orange sherbet with energy and hangover-relief enhancers, according to the menu.

Marlo Stevens, general manager, said the business, which also offers nutritious wraps and salads, opened Dec. 2.

“Gahanna welcomed us nicely,” he said. “People were responsive. People who came in came back. Everyone we’ve been seeing has come back.”

Stevens said one customer, who has a completely plant-based diet, posts on social media to Pulp Juice and Smoothie every day.

“We’ve had phenomenal reviews,” he said. “We received 50 followers in four days on Instagram at Pulp Gahanna.”

“Yay! Pumped for this!,” posted Adrianna Smith on Pulp’s Facebook page at facebook.com/gahannapulp. “Everything so far is delish. Can’t wait to try it all,” added Abby Bielec.

The business was created by Thom Knepp in Kent in 2005, according to the businesses website: pulpjuiceandsmoothie.com.

Knepp always had the desire to open something of his own, but it wasn’t until his first smoothie that he figured out what that something was, according to the website.

“He immediately set out to find the perfect smoothie franchise to bring to Ohio,” the website states. “Thom liked a lot of what he saw but couldn’t find a single concept that he loved everything about. To make his idea of the perfect smoothie, Thom decided that he would need to develop the concept himself. Soon after, Pulp was born.”

Every smoothie contains 100% fruit with no added sugars, according to Pulp.

Categories for the smoothies include Classic, such as the Strawberry Banana and Blueberry Dream, Tropical, Citrus, High Energy, Super and Veggie ‘N’ Greens.

In every Smoothie, Gahanna’s location offers one free pulp enhancer.

Enhancers don’t have a taste and include such options as energy, vitamin blend, immunity and whey, soy or pea protein.

Freshly squeezed juices are also made to order.

Gahanna is the third location for the business in central Ohio. Others are in Hilliard and Delaware, with more than 40 locations in Ohio, Stevens said.

Gahanna’s location has 17 employees, with 14 being Gahanna Lincoln High School students.

Business hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla