Gahanna police beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

The Gahanna Division of Police recently received reports of catalytic-converter thefts.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a theft report received at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 4. The theft occurred the night before, reports said.

A converter was stolen off another car on Arbors Circle, according to a theft report received at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 4. The owner of the car didn’t realize it until he had arrived to work and the car was making a lot of noise, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Ten dollars was reported stolen from a vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a theft report received at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 8.

• Ten dollars in miscellaneous bills and $10 in rolled quarters were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Villa Oaks Lane, according to a theft report received at 4:51 p.m. Dec. 7.

• Maple syrup was poured onto a vehicle on Howland Drive, according to a vandalism report received at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 5.

• Several cars were broken into in the employee lot of a business on Deffenbaugh Court, according to a theft report received at 4:26 p.m. Dec. 4.

• A purse was stolen after an unidentified person broke into a vehicle on the 900 block of Taylor Station Road, according to a report received at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 3.

• Someone busted out the driver’s-side window of a vehicle and stole a purse on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 7:37 p.m. Dec. 3.

• Counterfeit money was passed at a business on South Hamilton Road, according to a theft report received at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 3.

• Cash was reported stolen from a wallet that had been found in the parking lot of a business on Stoneridge Lane, according to a theft report received at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 3.

• The window of a vehicle was broken out in the parking lot of an Agler Road business, according to a vandalism report received at 5:32 p.m. Dec. 3.