Columbus Academy names girls lacrosse, track coaches

Columbus Academy will have a pair of new coaches in the spring.

Morgan Fee Maldovan has replaced Anne Horton as girls lacrosse coach and Ashlee Abraham has taken over for Denny Hammond as track and field coach.

Fee Maldovan, 26, is a 2013 graduate of New Albany, where she helped lead the girls lacrosse team to a Division II state title as a senior. She went on to play at Ohio State and later served as an assistant coach at Kent State for two years.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity,” said Fee Maldovan, who also coaches for the Major Force Lacrosse club program. “A lot of the (Academy) girls play club, so I’ve met them in some capacity. ... We’ve started our offseason lifting, so I’ve been able to get on campus and meet the girls.”

Fee Maldovan also is in her first season as an assistant hockey coach at Academy.

Horton was preparing to begin her 26th season last year when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring sports. Her career record is 332-88-8.

“There’s a heavy heart on this one,” said Horton, who will remain as the school’s field hockey coach and assistant athletics director. “When the school year started, I had every intention of coaching this spring. As I got into the middle of the fall and was having so many health issues, and I had to miss a field hockey game. We’re still struggling to get it all figured out.

“I had to make some adjustments because I had to look at the long-life decisions. It was the right thing to do.”

Under Horton, the Vikings won Division II state titles in 2012 and 2015 and the Division I state championship in 2000. They were Division I state runners-up in 2001, 2002 and 2006.

Academy lost to DeSales in the past three Division II, Region 7 title games.

“Anne has done a great job with the girls,” Fee Maldovan said. “She’s been able to pull girls from both sides because of her field hockey connection and getting them over to the lacrosse team and vice versa. I’m excited to keep the legacy going with the lacrosse program.”

Abraham, 29, is a 2009 graduate of Renaissance High School in Detroit and was a sprinter at Eastern Michigan and Ohio State. She was the middle school coach at Academy beginning in 2015 before accepting an assistant position with the high school program in 2018.

“The team was really looking really good last year, so I was upset when COVID happened,” Abraham said. “That’s OK because we have a good group coming back this year. I’m excited to work with them and we’ve already started training.”

Hammond was Academy’s track coach for five seasons. He also stepped down as cross country coach after six seasons.

