Gahanna police beat: Jan. 7

The Gahanna Division of Police recently received a report of identity theft.

A Laurel Ridge Drive resident reported that his identity has been stolen and unemployment claims filed in his name, according to a report received at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 29.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A Landover Place resident requested additional patrol after his car was egged, according to a report received at 6:59 a.m. Dec. 30.

• A Towne Court North resident said an unidentified person had taken apart her air conditioner, according to a report received at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 29.

• An injured skunk was reported near a handicap parking spot at the Gahanna Swim Club, 148 Parkland Drive, according to a report received at 10:39 a.m. Dec. 29.

• A vehicle was reported stolen overnight on Wilke Place, according to a report received at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 29. The owner said there’s no loan on the vehicle, reports said.

• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen off trucks on Claycraft Road, according to a report received at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Another theft of a catalytic converter was reported at the same location at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 29.

• A tire was slashed on a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Heil Drive residence, according to a vandalism report received at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 27.

• A Forestwood Drive resident said a number from Nevada has been calling and making inappropriate comments to a juvenile at the residence, according to a report received at 8:41 a.m. Dec. 27. The number had been blocked, but the caller somehow was able to leave a message, reports said. Police advised to check with the phone carrier about blocking unknown numbers and making sure they can’t leave messages.

• Tools were reported stolen from a garage on Prince of Wales Drive, according to a theft report received at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 26.

• Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Vista Drive, according to a report received at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 25.

• A mailbox was destroyed on Greencroft Road, according to a vandalism report received at 5:32 a.m. Dec. 24. It didn't appear as though a vehicle had hit it, reports said.

• A Brookhaven Drive North resident said someone on the other side of his fence is causing damage to try to tear it down, according to a report received at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 23. The resident said he has paperwork to show the fence is on his side of the property line, reports said.

• A vehicle was rifled through overnight on Vista Drive and items were stolen, according to a report received at 1:17 p.m. Dec. 23.

• An unlocked vehicle was rifled through overnight on Cliffview Drive, according to a report received at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 23.

• An Abbington Place resident said his vehicle had been vandalized, according to report received at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 23. The vehicle’s owner said a dent and key scratch were found on the vehicle.

• A vehicle on Vista Drive was rifled through and items were stolen overnight, according to a report received at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 23. The caller said her stolen credit card had been used at 7 a.m., reports said.