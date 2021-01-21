Gahanna to change utility billing from quarterly to monthly

Gahanna residents will start being billed monthly for utilities beginning in early April.

Carrin Wester, city communications manager, said residents have been requesting monthly billing instead of quarterly for a long time.

Grant Crawford, director of public services and engineering, said he isn’t sure how long residents have been billed quarterly, but he thinks it might have been since the installation of the city’s utilities in or around 1939.

He said the oldest code amendment he could find for quarterly billing is 1968.

“By increasing the frequency of payments, residents will no longer have to pay a combined quarterly bill for multiple months of utility services charges,” Crawford said. “Since most people budget their expenses by month rather than by quarter, it should be easier to pay a lesser amount 12 times a year rather than a larger amount four times a year.”

Monthly billing for water also will provide updates on usage every month, which is much better for residents, according to Crawford.

“If there is an unusual change in usage, residents are notified much faster and can mitigate any issues causing increased usage,” he said.

The change to monthly billing could be especially helpful this year, as some utilities costs have increased, Wester said.

Effective Jan. 1, the rate for 2021 curbside refuse collection increased to $20.17 per month, or $60.51 per quarter. The cost was $18.92/$56.76 in 2020, Wester said.

Gahanna uses Rumpke for refuse collection, and the city absorbs all of the administrative and billing costs associated with that, she said.

Wester said Gahanna is considered a “master meter” community, which means the city purchases its water and sanitary-sewer processing from the city of Columbus.

Gahanna’s rate modifications must take into consideration Columbus’ rate adjustments and anticipated expenses, she said.

“After incorporating Columbus’ 2021 increases into our rate structure, our water and sanitary-sewer rates will increase by 4.9%,” Wester said.

She said that increase is from water and sewer combined rates that increased from $17.07 per thousand gallons to $17.91. “This is the combined total of water, water cap, sewer and sewer cap,” Wester said.

Online payments, automatic deductions, in-person drop-off and after-hours drop-box options will continue to be available.

For updates about the billing transition progress, go to the city’s website at gahanna.gov/pay-a-bill/. or call the Utility Billing Division at 614-342-4040.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla