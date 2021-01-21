Gahanna police beat: Jan. 21

ThisWeek group

Gahanna Division of Police officers have responded to a rash of recent catalytic-converter thefts.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a company vehicle sometime over the weekend on Morrison Road, according to a theft report received at 2:23 p.m. Jan. 12. The theft might have occurred sometime in the previous week, reports said.

A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at a business on Taylor Station Road, according to a theft report received at 10:39 a.m. Jan. 8. A catalytic converter also was stolen from a vehicle at a business on Cross Pointe Road, according to a theft report received at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 7.

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles on the 900 block of North Hamilton Road, according to a theft report received at 2:19 p.m. Jan. 6.

A bus' catalytic converter was stolen Dec. 30 on Riva Ridge Court, according to a theft report received at 8:34 a.m. Jan. 7.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in the name of a Rocky Creek Drive resident, according to a report received at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 7.

• A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in the name of a Fleetrun Avenue resident, according to a theft report received at 7:03 a.m. Jan. 7.

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on Buttonwood Court, according to a theft report received at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 8.