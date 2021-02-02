Donna's Delicious Dozen near Gahanna ready to hit the road with food truck

Donna's Delicious Dozen, 5322 N. Hamilton Road in Columbus, is about to go mobile.

The bakery's made-to-order doughnuts will be available throughout central Ohio when the business launches its food truck in April.

Owner Traci Lukemire said she would begin taking reservations Feb. 15 for the truck, which is expected to roll to destinations all over the state beginning April 1.

“It’s happening sooner than anticipated,” Lukemire said. “My customers take doughnuts to their jobs and their neighbors. I have a lady who drives two hours for gluten-free doughnuts. Our customers have been faithful.”

She anticipates the food truck will appear at special neighborhood events, festivals, weddings and birthday parties.

Lukemire said her all-cake doughnuts traditionally are vanilla, and customers may top them however they like.

She said everything is made fresh all day.

Icings options are maple, cream cheese, vanilla and chocolate. Glaze choices are original, honey, strawberry, blueberry and lemon.

Doughnuts also may be drizzled with raspberry, honey, chocolate, caramel, strawberry, vanilla or peanut butter, and the topping menu features Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, bacon, peanut-butter cups, Oreos, M&M’s, marshmallows, graham crackers, cinnamon or powdered sugar, rainbow sprinkles, streusel, chocolate or white chips, pecans and peanuts.

Filled-doughnut choices include cherry or lemon, as well as the popular Boston cream option.

Lukemire said a few customer favorites are “It’s All About the Bacon,” featuring maple or chocolate icing with bacon on top, and “Strawberry Cheese Cake Donut,” with cream-cheese icing and strawberry drizzle.

She said she recently introduced “Cinnamon Swirl” as the signature cake doughnut topped with cream-cheese icing and a swirl of cinnamon-roll filling.

In addition, Lukemire said, a red velvet doughnut is back through Valentine’s Day.

“We change specials in and out all the time,” she said.

New Albany resident Tim Jones said he has been a regular customer since Donna’s opened in June 2019.

“My kids love the Fruity Pebbles and M&M toppings,” he said. “I like anything with lemon in it.”

Jones said he enjoys the consistency of Donna’s doughnuts.

“It’s different (from others),” he said. “It has a better flavor.”

Alaina Marcum, a 2019 Gahanna Lincoln High School graduate, has been working at Donna’s for about a year, making doughnuts for special orders and events.

“I was thinking every day I eat two doughnuts,” she said. “It’s hard to resist. I really like the Key Lime Cheesecake we (offer) in the summer and Raspberry Beret.”

The latter has cream-cheese icing, raspberry drizzle, white chocolate chips and chocolate graham crackers.

Lukemire said she devised the concept for the business while she was vacationing in Florida.

“This was there where we vacationed,” she said. “I told my husband I could do it. I’ve always baked.”

In preparation for starting her own business, she visited coffee and doughnut shops and took some classes to learn about business and market research.

“I worked with a business adviser,” Lukemire said. “I have a heck of a team that helped me get a good foundation. I have seven employees.”

She said the business is named after her grandmother, Donna, who is her favorite person.

“She’s 92,” Lukemire said. “She didn’t bake. She’s my favorite lady.”

As if the sweet smell of doughnuts weren't enticing enough, the Donna's storefront near Gahanna and New Albany is inviting, with bright turquoise and peach colors that remind Lukemire of her favorite place, the beach.

She said customers may order donnasdeliciousdozen.com, with the typical wait being 15 minutes until the doughnuts are ready. Customers who order in person at the shop usually wait seven to eight minutes.

Lukemire said customers are asked to wait in their cars until their orders are ready.

Donna’s is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The business is closed Mondays.

To make reservations for the food truck, email donnasdeliciousdozen@gmail.com.

