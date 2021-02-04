Gahanna police beat: Feb. 4

ThisWeek group

The Gahanna Division of Police recently received several reports of identity theft.

A Heil Drive resident reported her Social Security number had been used for a fraudulent unemployment claim, according to a theft report received at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 25.

An Ashburnham Drive resident reported that her identification had been used to file a false unemployment claim, according to a report received at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 21.

A Caroway Boulevard resident reported someone used his Social Security number to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, according to a theft report received at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.

A Whitley Drive resident reported the theft of her Social Security number, according to a report received at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 20.

In other recent Gahanna police incident reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on North Hamilton Road, according to a theft report received at 8:14 a.m. Jan. 25. Another report was received at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 25 about a catalytic converter being stolen from a company vehicle on North Hamilton Road.

• A woman’s wallet was stolen at a business on Morse Road, according to a theft report received at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 24.

• A Howland Drive resident reported that her car had been covered in syrup and mustard, according to a vandalism report received at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 24.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a work vehicle on West Johnstown Road, according to a theft report received at 10:02 a.m. Jan. 22.

• The window of a vehicle was busted out at Pizzurro Park, 700 Pizzurro Park Drive, according to a report received at 9:02 a.m. Jan. 21.

• A resident on the first block of Shull Avenue reported that two of the tires on her vehicle had been slashed overnight, according to a vandalism report received at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 20.

• Medication was stolen from a vehicle on Juniper Lane, according to a theft report received at 10:27 p.m. Jan. 20.