Gahanna police release identity of deceased Brookhill Drive woman, say suspect shot self

The Gahanna Division of Police has identified 47-year-old Linda Purdy as the woman who apparently died from a gunshot wound at 131 Brookhill Drive on Feb. 4.

Approximately 9:02 p.m. Feb 4, the Gahanna Division of Police responded to a call at the residence on a report of an alleged stabbing.

Police found Purdy, who was dead, in a recliner chair in the front living room with head injuries, reports said.

On Feb. 5, Gahanna police reported that she had died from an apparent gunshot wound and, pending an official determination on the cause of death from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Based on witness accounts, officers and investigators were able to identify 51-year-old Edward A. Johnson, the victim’s boyfriend, as a possible suspect, according to police.

It was determined a vehicle belonging to Johnson was missing and a search for the suspect was initiated and included reaching out to surrounding jurisdictions for assistance in finding him.

Approximately 11:50 p.m. Feb. 4, police in Huber Heights, acting on information regarding Johnson's possible location, attempted a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Johnson didn’t respond or engage with officers. Instead he immediately turned a weapon on himself and inflicted a gunshot wound to his head, according to Gahanna police.

Johnson was transported to and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the coroner’s office.

Anyone who might have additional information regarding the case should contact the Gahanna Division of Police Investigative Bureau at 614-342-4240.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla