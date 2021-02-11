Boys Basketball: Gahanna Lincoln's Sean Jones scores 1,000th career point

During the Gahanna Lincoln boys basketball team’s 80-51 victory Feb. 10 at Linden-McKinley, junior guard Sean Jones surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his prep career.

Jones, who averages 15.5 points and needed 14 heading into the contest to reach 1,000, finished with 19 to help his team improve to 15-2.

A starter since his freshman season, Jones helped Gahanna earn the No. 1 seed for the coming Division I district tournament.

The 5-foot-10 Jones has offers from a list of colleges that includes Cincinnati, Kansas State, Virginia Commonwealth and Xavier.

He is the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

Stevie Taylor, a 2011 graduate, is the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,464 points, followed by 2016 graduate Nick Ward (1,405), 1969 graduate Mike Browning (1,231), 2008 graduate Robbie Taylor (1,069) and 2014 graduate Javon Bess (1,054).

“It feels good to know that my name will forever be remembered at Gahanna Lincoln,” Jones said.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek