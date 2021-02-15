Financial-technology company BillGO coming to Gahanna's Creekside with 50 jobs

A financial technology company called BillGO will move to Gahanna’s Creekside District in April, creating 50 new jobs.

The company, based out of Fort Collins, Colorado, will be housed in a 9,000-square-foot-office space at 101 Mill St. in the former location of OHM Advisors, said Carrin Wester, Gahanna communications manager.

She said the office would house jobs across the BillGO spectrum, from frontline nonexempt roles to advanced engineering roles, as well as supervisory/management positions.

Mayor Laurie Jadwin said the addition of the new technology company in the heart of the city a is a step in the right direction for job creation, as a key focus is to attract smart economic development in the city.

“Creekside is a place of vibrancy and vitality where people gather, meet and spend time,” she said. “Adding new employees in the Creekside District will continue to add to the energy of the area and is in line with our focus of pursuing development opportunities that make sense for our community.”

BillGO was cofounded in 2015 by Dan Holt, chief executive officer, and Kelly Seidl, chief technology officer, and is focused on improving the way consumers, billers and financial institutions manage and pay bills.

The financial-tech company was able to double its employee count in 2020, and Creekside was a good fit for the growing business, according to Holt.

“BillGO was attracted to Gahanna because of its family-friendly environment, beautiful parks and outdoor spaces and the opportunity it offers for business growth,” he said.

“We believe everyone deserves access to a healthy financial future, a journey that starts with giving Americans a faster, easier and more secure way to manage and pay their bills,” says the company’s website, billgo.com.

Although BillGO has been fortunate to have not been heavily affected by COVID-19, Holt said, the pandemic has underscored the need to deliver a product to businesses and consumers that made online-bank bill-pay ability more efficient.

“COVID also highlighted the need for modern digital experiences across industries, and financial institutions and systems were no exception,” he said. “In fact, with in-person interactions limited due to pandemic restrictions, digital banking became a lifeline for many who needed to complete transactions. And as COVID-19 left millions of Americans unemployed and unable to meet financial obligations, BillGO recognized that it was more important than ever before that consumers have access to fast, seamless and reliable payment options.”

Jennifer Syx, Gahanna interim director of economic development, said BillGO’s selection of Creekside is a catalytic project for the city’s future growth.

“The addition of BillGO to Creekside sends a strong message that Gahanna is open for business, and we will continue to diligently recruit new companies to ensure sustainability and future growth,” she said.

Daniel Hakakian, owner of the Creekside development and principal at HR Property Group based out of Los Angeles, said he continues to see robust demand for office and retail space at Creekside.

“We are excited to welcome BillGO to Creekside Gahanna,” he said. “BillGO is an ideal anchor tenant for the property and will create dozens of high-quality jobs in the area while also supporting on-site retail options at the property.”

BillGO currently serves more than 8,000 financial institutions and financial-technology companies and millions of consumers by providing them access to an easily integrated, all-in-one bill-payment platform that facilitates real-time, secure transactions using speed, choice and intelligence, according to its website.

Gahanna's Siegel launches Buckeye App Guy

After losing his job in a corporate merger, longtime Gahanna resident Marshall Siegel started his own Gahanna-based business, the Buckeye App Guy.

Siegel is helping businesses grow by working with companies to develop an app, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

“I build apps, sites and do SEO (search-engine optimization) for small businesses,” he said. “The last several years has seen phenomenal growth in the mobile-app market, and businesses are now realizing they need a mobile marketing strategy to meet their customers’ expectations.”

Many small businesses lack funding for a custom app, Siegel said.

“We are working with businesses throughout the country to offer an affordable mobile app solution that allows businesses and customers to connect on a platform that is active 24 hours a day,” he said. “Websites are great for connecting you to the world. However, the beauty of an app is that it connects the world to you.”

To find out more, call 614-327-0076, email marshall@eazi-apps.com or go to buckeyeappguy.com.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla