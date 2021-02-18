Gahanna police beat: Feb. 18

ThisWeek group

The Gahanna Division of Police continues to receive reports of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed in residents’ names.

A Windward Way resident said she had received notice in reference to an unemployment claim filed using her information, according to a theft report received at 4:17 p.m. Feb. 8.

A Forestwood Drive resident said someone had tried to file for unemployment benefits in her name, according to a report received at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 6.

A Creekway Court resident reported several credit cards had been opened in her name and a false unemployment claim filed with her information, according to a report received at 4:08 p.m. Feb. 5.

A Beaverbrook Drive resident also reported a false unemployment claim filed using her Social Security number, according to a report received at 8:27 a.m. Feb. 4.

A Venetian Way resident reported his Social Security number had been used to file a false unemployment claim, according to a theft report received at 5:58 p.m. Feb. 3.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• An Andalus Drive resident said a city snowplow had damaged the front yard, according to a report received at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 9. Police said they would have the service department contact the resident, reports said.

• A Haymarket Place resident said she had been scammed out of more than $10,000, according to a theft report received at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 9.

• A license plate was reported stolen off a trailer on Taylor Station Road, according to a theft report received at 9:22 a.m. Feb. 9.

• A vehicle on Hines Road was broken into overnight, and some items were stolen, according to a theft report received at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 5. Some items were found in the neighbor’s yard, but some items still were missing, reports said.

• Lawnmowers were reported stolen on the 200 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a theft report received at 10:12 a.m. Feb. 5.

• A Canfield Drive resident reported that his truck had been rifled through overnight, according to a report received at 6:18 a.m. Feb. 5.

• Two tires were slashed on Arbors Circle, according to a vandalism report received at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 4.

• Gift cards and change were reported stolen from a vehicle on Waring Way, according to a report received at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 4.

• Catalytic converters were missing from work vans on Claycraft Road, according to a theft report received at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 4. They were taken sometime in the previous month, reports said.

• A mixed-breed dog with frozen paws, a flea collar and no tag was reported on Triumph Way, according to a report received at 2:13 p.m. Feb. 3. The dog was turned over to Franklin County Animal Control, reports said.

• A Harrison Pond Drive resident reported identity theft, according to a report received at 12:58 p.m. Feb. 3.

• A Tamara Drive North resident reported identity theft at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 3.