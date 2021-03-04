Gahanna police beat: March 4

ThisWeek group

Gahanna police recently responded to multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles and damage to vehicles.

• Parts were reported stolen from a vehicle on Green Meadows Drive West, according to a report received at 12:17 p.m. Feb. 22.

• The back window of a vehicle was broken on North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 4:24 p.m. Feb. 19.

• A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Eastgate Parkway, according to a theft report received at 1:09 p.m. Feb. 19.

• The window of a vehicle was broken out of a vehicle on Morrison Road, according to a report received at 3 p.m. Feb. 20.

• Two chainsaws and other tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Waveland Drive, according to a report received at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 15.

• A vehicle was rummaged through on Bayboro Drive, according to a report received at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 13.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• A baggie containing a white powder was found outside the entrance to a liquor store on North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 4:26 p.m. Feb. 23.

• A Dunchurch Road resident reported that a neighbor’s dog had been barking all night long, according to a report received at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 14.

• A Forestwood Drive resident reported that unemployment benefits have been filed in her name, according to a report received at 3:09 p.m. Feb. 12.

• A stereo and other items were stolen after someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the first block of Bird Street, according to a report received at 10:39 a.m. Feb. 12.

• An Academy Court resident has been receiving letters from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in someone else’s name, according to a report received at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 11.