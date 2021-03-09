Gahanna's Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival set to return, but in September

Music will return to Gahanna with the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival this year, but the event will be held Sept. 17-19 instead of in June.

Visit Gahanna, in collaboration with the city of Gahanna, announced March 9 the planned return of the festival with modifications as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“On behalf of Visit Gahanna, we are thrilled to welcome back what we refer to as the crown jewel of events to Gahanna,” said Lori Kappes, Visit Gahanna executive director.

The festival is being moved to September from the third weekend in June to allow more time for vaccinations and to ensure safety protocols are in place, according to a news release from Visit Gahanna.

The 2020 Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The festival’s steering committee is implementing several changes, Kappes said, including a modified footprint to best manage crowd capacity, two live music stages and pre-event online admission sales.

“We are looking forward to featuring plenty of amazing local and regional blues and jazz acts during this year’s festival and are excited to be able to bring back the simple joy of music,” she said. “Of course, the location of the festival allows visitors to enjoy the outdoors in Gahanna’s beautiful Creekside District.”

Over the next several months, Visit Gahanna will work with the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County Public Health and officials at the city of Gahanna to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place for the event. With Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent announcement that new protocols for fairs, festivals and parades would be shared soon, Visit Gahanna is confident the festival will be able to proceed, albeit with a modified look to accommodate the restrictions created by the coronavirus, according to the release.

Daily admission to the festival is $15, and a weekend pass is $40.

This year’s festival also will sell reserved tables for two to six people. No admission tickets will be sold at the entrance.

Scheduled hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 to 11 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19.

Additional information, including on-sale date and entertainment, will be announced later in the spring and shared at creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

