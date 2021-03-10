Boys Soccer: Former Gahanna, Otterbein player Jaden Lunger named coach at Columbus Academy

Jaden Lunger has enjoyed soccer success at the prep and collegiate levels, playing for the Gahanna boys and Otterbein men’s programs.

Lunger, 25, plans to share his knowledge and experience in the sport as the new boys coach at Columbus Academy. He succeeds Ron Leach, who stepped down after 17 seasons.

“It’s pretty wild,” Lunger said. “I’ve played soccer my whole life, so now that I’m on the other side of it, it’s bringing more appreciation for what all my coaches have done for me in the past. I’m definitely very pumped up.”

Lunger is a 2014 graduate of Gahanna and a 2018 graduate of Otterbein. He was a central defender for both programs.

He was a junior varsity coach at Olentangy Liberty last season.

Academy captured 10 district titles, five league championships and one regional title during Leach’s tenure. He finished with a 188-93-46 record.

