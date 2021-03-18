Gahanna police beat: March 18

ThisWeek group

A resident on Reece Ridge Drive reported a case of identity theft at 7:44 p.m. March 9. She initially received one notification from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services but has continued to receive additional filing information with a different status for her information.

The Gahanna Division of Police provided the resident with contact information for the fraud department of ODJFS.

A resident on Harrow Court also reported identity theft at 11:16 a.m. March 9. The resident said a family member who’s deceased had a claim filed using his name and Social Security number. It’s a problem that’s occurring frequently, according to central Ohio police departments and state agencies.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

• Gahanna police received calls from neighbors on the 200 block of North Stygler Road on a report of shots fired about 8:13 p.m. March 9. Responding officers found an occupied residence that had been hit by gunfire; however, no injuries were reported, according to reports. Three bullet holes were in the front door of a residence, reports said.

Anyone who might have information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 614-342-4240.

• Flower pots on the front porch of a Muskingum Drive residence were reported broken, according to a vandalism report received at 9:28 p.m. March 9.

• A Schillingwood Drive resident found marijuana in his yard and turned it in to police, according to a report received at 3:16 a.m. March 10. The marijuana was impounded to be destroyed, reports said.

– Marla K. Kuhlman/ThisWeek