Gahanna Swimming Pool, Hunters Ridge set to reopen for 2021 after closing for all of 2020

Memberships are now available for the Gahanna Swimming Pool, 148 Parkland Drive, and Hunters Ridge Pool, 341 Harrow Blvd., that both are expected to open May 29 with safety protocols.

Memberships went on sale March 15, providing a 10% early-bird discount through April 30.

The pools remained closed last year as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to welcome our community back to the pools this summer,” said Brian Gill-Huston, recreation superintendent. “While there will be some operational changes this year, our team is committed to providing a fun experience while keeping safety at the forefront of everything we do. Opening our doors this summer and welcoming our community members is what we have been preparing for for a very long time.”

Cole Hetman, aquatics supervisor, said the aquatics team can’t wait to dive into the upcoming pool season and welcome back guests to the pools.

“Our guests will be encouraged to be mindful of our new policies regarding COVID-19 and be flexible as we navigate operational changes together this season,” he said.

Capacity restrictions will be in place for each pool facility, according to Hetman, and reservations must be made.

Members will have 48 hours in advance to reserve a time slot online; nonmembers will have four hours in advance to reserve a time.

Other coronavirus-related protocols that are expected to be in place for the 2021 season include the following:

• An assigned, designated seating area per household will be required. Folding chairs may be brought from home. Lawn chairs will not be provided at this time.

• Masks will be required in all common spaces, including concession lines, restrooms and deck space. Masks will not be required while swimming or while within an assigned area.

• Social distancing will be enforced, with no more than 10 swimmers within 6 feet of one another.

• Such amenities as diving boards and slides will remain open. Patrons must maintain social distancing while in line. The inflatable and climbing walls will remain closed under current restrictions.

• No facility rentals or group rentals will be available for the 2021 season.

• Concessions will remain open at both locations with updated menu options.

• Swim lessons, the Hunters Ridge Seahorses swim team and aquatic fitness classes will be offered through the city of Gahanna. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed, limiting class capacity.

• Designated lap lane(s) will be provided at each location. Thirty-minute time blocks may be reserved upon arrival.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to engage with our community and provide a safe space to relax and enjoy the amenities we have to offer,” Gill-Huston said.

Stephania Bernard-Ferrell, Gahanna parks and recreation director, said pool operations and camp protocols would be adjusted should the health mandates be lifted or changed.

“We are hopeful that even with capacity restrictions in place, our programs will be enjoyable for everyone this summer season,” she said. “We are prepared to make adjustments to our programs as needed or permitted by the Ohio Department of Health and Franklin County Public Health.”

Rates for memberships as a resident and nonresident, respectively, are: single, $160/$185; couple, $250/$275; family of three, $300/$325; family of four, $325/$350; family of five or more, $350/$375; senior citizens ages 55 and over, $100/$125; and a babysitter add-on with a membership is $90.

A nonmember daily time-block reservation costs $7 for a resident and $10 for others.

For hours of operation and more information, visit online at gahanna.gov.

The city is seeking applicants to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the summer season.

For more information about those open positions, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/gahanna.

